‘Stranger Things’ creators suggest show will soon address Will’s sexuality

Will we ever know about Will?

Fans of the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things” have wondered about the sexuality of Will Byers (Noah Schapp) ever since the first season of the Emmy-winning fantasy drama premiered on the streamer, in July 2016.

In a recent interview with TVLine , show creators Matt and Ross Duffer suggested that that mystery could soon be resolved.

The siblings, known professionally as the Duffer Brothers, said that they understand people’s curiosity about the character’s sexuality.

“You’re supposed to be asking those questions,” said Matt, leaving some room for interpretation. “This is where it gets tricky since we haven’t released the whole season yet,” he added. “I just want people to watch the final two episodes” of season 4.

The series, which is set in 1980s Indiana, initially focused on the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of Will.

The recently released fourth season, set in April 1986, was released in two parts.

The first seven episodes, released over the Memorial Day weekend, were watched for nearly 287 million hours, making it the biggest series premiere for Netflix ever. The second part, which consists of two supersized episodes is set to debut July 1.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Friday, his brother added: “What we’re excited about in those final two [episodes is] that it’s not just the story coming full circle, but all of this character stuff is going to come to a head because there’s a lot dangling that we’re going to try to resolve in those last four hours.”

Thankfully for fans, those will not be the show’s final four hours — just yet.

Earlier this year, the massively popular show was renewed for a fifth and final season.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for ‘Stranger Things,’” the two brothers said in a statement in February.

“At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.”