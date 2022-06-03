ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children celebrate Shavuot while helping community

By Sergio Carmona, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Barabar Lito Lito along with her daughters Hailey, 3, and Emily, 6, get ice cream at Uncle Louie G's in Boca Raton for PJ Library in South Palm Beach County's Shavuot celebration. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

For the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, PJ Library communities in South Florida provided ways for their children and families to help people in need in the community.

A national program of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, PJ Library sends free children’s Jewish books and music to families.

While children got to enjoy free ice cream and crafts learning activities at a Shavuot party at Uncle Louie G’s in Boca Raton presented by PJ Library in South Palm Beach County , families donated non-perishable food and baby formula for Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services’ Jacobson Family Food Pantry in Delray Beach so it can distribute to its clients.

Elana Ostroff, director for PJ Library in South Palm Beach, noted there were more than 150 people at the party.

“It was a wonderful opportunity for families to get out and see each other,” Ostroff said. “We had a lot of new famines that moved to town over the pandemic and didn’t have the opportunity to meet people before, so they were able to connect, meet new friends and learn about Shavuot.”

Shavuot celebrates the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai.

“It’s a lesser known holiday to many people, and as it’s in the summertime, it often gets overlooked, so this was an opportunity for PJ Library to bring it to the forefront and teach a little bit about the holiday while meeting new friends,” she said.

Ostroff said, “Uncle Louie G’s, which is a new kosher establishment, was more than wonderful and welcoming to our families, and we look forward to our ‘Sweet Summer’ ice cream series. We have a lot of programs over the course of the summer for families to connect.”

Visit facebook.com/PjLibrarySouthPalmBeach for information on the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s PJ Library’s activities, or contact Ostroff at pjlibrary@bocafed.org .

Children for PJ Library of the Jewish Federation of Broward County decorated Shavuot cards that were part of holiday bags that volunteers for Sunshine Circle of Broward delivered to Holocaust survivors and other seniors in Broward. Sunshine Circle is a volunteer program of Chabad of Southwest Broward in Cooper City.

Marney Tokar, PJ Library director for the Jewish Federation of Broward, said, “The goal is put a smile on the seniors’ faces.”

Tokar said the collaboration with Sunshine Circle is a wonderful one.

“It’s a very nice project and community builder, but most of all, it brings smiles to lonely seniors,” she said.

Liba Andrusier, director for Sunshine Circle, said the volunteer program delivers packages to seniors before every Jewish holiday, while also providing friendship, abolishing loneliness, doing friendly calls and visits. She said that in addition to the cards from PJ Library in Broward, the more than 150 bags included food from Soref JCC in Plantation and flowers.

Andrusier said many of the Holocaust survivors and other seniors that received the holiday packages do not see people often or have family nearby.

“When a volunteer knocks at their door, they come, they talk with them, they take pictures with them, they schmooze and they make a connection,” she said. “They end up becoming friends with them. The idea is that they’re not alone.”

Andrusier said the PJ Library children’s cards adds another personal touch. She mentioned the partnership with PJ Library in Broward is a great one.

“They also help with packaging and delivering the bags as well,” she said.

Visit facebook.com/PJLibraryBroward for more information on PJ Library in Broward, or contact Tokar at pjlibrary@jewishbroward.org . Visit sunshinecirclefl.com , facebook.com/sunshinecirclefl or instagram.com/sunshinecirclefl/ for more information on Sunshine Circle.

