COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group, defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter. According to the research group, more than 18,500 people have died so far in 2022. Last year, more than 19,400 people reportedly died.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO