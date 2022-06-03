West Linn girls fall to Jesuit 15-4 in OGLA semifinals

The Lions close out their stellar 2022 season among the state's top four teams.

The West Linn girls lacrosse team battled the best all year.

And the Lions beat most of them.

But finally, facing second-seeded Jesuit in the OGLA state semifinals on Tuesday, May 31, at Pioneer Memorial Stadium in Oregon City, West Linn saw its stellar 2022 campaign come to an end.

Unbeaten Jesuit, the Metro League champion, was just too much in the semifinals, using a combination of tough defense and potent offense to beat West Linn 15-4. The Crusaders finished with a 33-13 edge in shots to fuel their win.

With the win, Jesuit's 16th straight, the Crusaders improved to 16-0 overall and earned a berth in the state championship game. Jesuit will face off against top-seeded Three Rivers League champion Lake Oswego at 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Pioneer Memorial Stadium.

Third-seeded West Linn, meanwhile, lost for just the second time in its final eight games and finished its year at 14-4 overall after placing second in the TRL.

In its semifinal loss, the Lions were limited to just four goals, three of them by junior attack Ella McKay and the other from junior Reese Wasmund.

Other Lions' highlights: senior Katelyn Laidlaw led her team with four ground balls; junior Kaia Kadel and McKay won three draw controls each; and junior goalie Lily Campbell made 14 saves.

For Jesuit, Piper Daskalos led her team with four goals, while Gigi Abernethy and Quinny Handley added three each, Kiana Santiago won five draw controls, and goalie Sydney Partovi made five saves.