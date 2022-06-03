ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn girls fall to Jesuit 15-4 in OGLA semifinals

By Miles Vance
 5 days ago
The West Linn girls lacrosse team battled the best all year.

And the Lions beat most of them.

But finally, facing second-seeded Jesuit in the OGLA state semifinals on Tuesday, May 31, at Pioneer Memorial Stadium in Oregon City, West Linn saw its stellar 2022 campaign come to an end.

Unbeaten Jesuit, the Metro League champion, was just too much in the semifinals, using a combination of tough defense and potent offense to beat West Linn 15-4. The Crusaders finished with a 33-13 edge in shots to fuel their win.

With the win, Jesuit's 16th straight, the Crusaders improved to 16-0 overall and earned a berth in the state championship game. Jesuit will face off against top-seeded Three Rivers League champion Lake Oswego at 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Pioneer Memorial Stadium.

Third-seeded West Linn, meanwhile, lost for just the second time in its final eight games and finished its year at 14-4 overall after placing second in the TRL.

In its semifinal loss, the Lions were limited to just four goals, three of them by junior attack Ella McKay and the other from junior Reese Wasmund.

Other Lions' highlights: senior Katelyn Laidlaw led her team with four ground balls; junior Kaia Kadel and McKay won three draw controls each; and junior goalie Lily Campbell made 14 saves.

For Jesuit, Piper Daskalos led her team with four goals, while Gigi Abernethy and Quinny Handley added three each, Kiana Santiago won five draw controls, and goalie Sydney Partovi made five saves.

Portland Tribune

Star-spangled Fourth of July returns to West Linn's Willamette Park

Community members have held Independence Day celebration for nearly 20 years. Tradition is an integral part of Fourth of July celebrations. For Alice Richmond, and many West Linn families, this includes celebrating Independence Day at Willamette Park with fireworks, live music, good food and a first responder color guard ceremony.
West Linn Tidings

Lake Oswego residents separated by 14 votes in House District 38 race

Also, Aaron Woods and Jason Fields appear victorious in Senate District 13 Democratic Primary and House District 26 Republican Primary respectively while West Linn measure poised to passThis article was updated from its original version Over a half a month after the last voters handed in ballots, Lake Oswego residents Neelam Gupta and Daniel Nguyen are separated by just 14 votes in the race to earn the Democratic Party nomination in the House District 38 election. According to updated results reported Friday, June 2, Nguyen has 6,781 votes while Gupta has 6,767. The candidates had been within two votes...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
West Linn Tidings

Readers' letters

Readers weigh in on Aurora State Airport traffic and the meaning of the Second Amendment.I'm concerned about airport traffic Once again a helicopter flies over the house low enough to rattle the windows. I understand that the Aurora State Airport is going to continue to grow (control tower, longer runway, more and bigger traffic) regardless of what any of us in the flight path desire. I do get tired of the bluebirds and rainbows coming from the "Bigger, Better" airport crowd about how it's somehow going to "be just fine" going forward. I fear that I'm on the side of...
AURORA, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon Legislature greenlights I-205 federal grant application that includes tolling-backed state match

The Legislature's emergency board agrees to let the department apply for $120 million in funding for project to add lanes to I-205, seismically improve bridges. In a session Friday June 3, the Oregon state Legislature's emergency board authorized retroactive approval for the Oregon Department of Transportation to apply for $120 million in federal grant funding. This funding will pay for I-205 improvements — with the stipulation that it would match the federal allocation using $333 million from toll-backed bond proceeds upon approval.
West Linn Tidings

West Linn man arrested in child predator sting

Washington County Sheriff's Office warns there may be more victims of four arrested menThis story has been updated from its original version. A 39-year-old West Linn man was arrested along with three other men Thursday, June 2, in a child predator sting by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Jeremy Clingman, 39, of West Linn, Alvaro Lopez Gudiel, 48, of Aloha, Thomas Hoffmeister, 34, of Aloha, and Andrew Grabhorn, 32, of Battle Ground, Washington, were arrested after agreeing to meet for sex with officers posing as underage boys and girls, according to the sheriff's office. The four men are charged with felonies of luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree. "Detectives are concerned there may be more victims of these four individuals and are asking anyone with additional information to call the sheriff's office at 503-846-2700," a press release stated. The sheriff's office encouraged parents to talk to their children about online safety and the social media apps they may be using. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland Tribune

Providence St. Vincent nurses reach agreement

The deal could avert a strike at one of three Portland-area hospitals where they have been authorized. Nurses at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center made a tentative bargaining agreement with the hospital Friday evening, avoiding a possible strike. The Portland hospital said the deal comes after nearly eight months of...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

West Linn-Wilsonville School Board to mull firearms policy

New rule would prohibit visitors from entering school grounds with a gun, regardless of a concealed-carry permit. A policy hitting the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board table next week could tighten gun rules on school district campuses. During the June 6 board meeting, members are set to vote on a policy...
West Linn Tidings

Clackamas County parenting program to offer classes in Spanish

12-week course is geared for families with young children aged up to 8 years old this summerA group parenting program that for years was only available in English has been newly translated to Spanish and will be offered for the first time in Clackamas County to approximately 10 families with children aged 8 and below. "Make Parenting A Pleasure" is a child-abuse-prevention program published by nonprofit family-support organization Parenting Now, providing highly-stressed parents of young children with mentoring in resiliency, social and emotional connection and other factors proven to lower the potential for neglect. Parenting Now, headquartered in Eugene, is...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
