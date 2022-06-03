ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian requested a temporary release of the father of one of the Uvalde shooting victims

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45p88P_0fzmgt3w00

Kim Kardashian uses her power and influence to help a prisoner who lost their child during the tragic elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The 41-year-old The Kardashians star took to social media to ask the Federal Bureau of Prisons for a temporary release for Eli Torres so he could attend the funeral of his 10-year-old daughter, Eliahana “Ellie” Cruz Torres .

Kardashian posted a school photo of Ellie alongside her plea, writing, “Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral.”

According to Kim, the family’s “requests have been denied”; however, she wishes “that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl,” because “Every parent deserves that right.”

RELATED:

Meghan Markle lays flowers at memorial for victims of the Texas elementary school shooting

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves travel to Texas to visit the Uvalde memorial

Royal conveys condolences to the families of Texas school shooting victims

As reported by The Houston Chronicle , Torres was informed that he had to watch the funeral service virtually. “The choices I made, it cost me. I could have prevented this from happening, somehow, some way, as a father. … I could have stopped it somehow. Protected her,” he told the outlet.

Torres’ Kentucky Representative Attia C. Scott wrote a letter on his behalf to President Joe Biden and Kentucky governor Andy Beshear , asking for support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09avqO_0fzmgt3w00 GettyImages
Flowers and plush toys are seen at a memorial dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on June 2, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. 19 students and two teachers were killed on May 24 after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside the school. Wakes and funerals for the 21 victims are scheduled throughout the week.

The Chronicle said that Torres and Ellie used to talk on the phone after school. WYMT informed that he is set to be released in 2033.

If you wish to help the victims‘ families, you can donate to the school district’s official account with First State Bank of Uvalde. The form of payment accepted are checks through the mail (payable to the “Robb School Memorial Fund”); Zelle to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com; Call 830-356-2273.

Comments / 6

Saveyourself
2d ago

incarcerated peoples children , parents, siblings die tragically all the time. This is part of the consequences while being locked up. You miss ou on alot of very important things in life. Choose wisely in life.

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Anonymous donor covers all the funeral expenses for the Uvalde shooting victims

The funeral costs for all the victims who died during a school shooting in Uvalde this week will be covered by an anonymous donor.Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed during a press conference on Friday that an unnamed person had come forward and contributed $175,000 (£138,568) to go towards the funerals of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed on Tuesday after a teenage gunman opened fire on a fourth grade class at Robb Elementary School.“We appreciate that anonymous donor for his generosity, and we will ensure that those resources get into the right hands,” the governor said...
UVALDE, TX
TODAY.com

Father in prison was denied request to attend daughter's funeral in Uvalde

A father in prison was denied compassionate release in order to travel to Uvalde to attend his daughter's funeral. On Tuesday, May 24, Eliahana "Eli" Cruz Torres, 10, was shot inside her fourth grade classroom at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Eliahana, who played Little League baseball and loved...
UVALDE, TX
Bossip

Kim Kardashian Pleads With Federal Prison Bureau To Allow Incarcerated Father Of Uvalde Victim To Attend Funeral

Kimberly Noel Kardashian has been doing her best to help people after years of building up the social currency that made her rich. We’ve covered her efforts to bring home wrongfully convicted men and women and her attempt at becoming a legit lawyer so that she can be stuntin’ like her daddy. For those who have been hating on her social justice warrior evolution, this latest story is one that even you shouldn’t begrudge.
UVALDE, TX
wonderwall.com

Ivanka Trump, Matthew McConaughey, Leah Remini, Tim McGraw and more stars react to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

In something that has become all too familiar, a school shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, this time in Uvalde, Texas. By the end of the night, 19 elementary school students and two adults at Robb Elementary School were dead. The suspect in the massacre was also killed. NPR reported that it was the 27th school shooting this year. Social media sounded off on the heels of the tragedy — the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — and many voices came from those in the entertainment world… Ivanka Trump tweeted, "It's impossible to imagine the pain being felt by the victims' families as a result of the senseless violence in TX. May God be with them and the Uvalde community as the nation condemns this horrific act of evil & prays for their strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy."
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
SFGate

Ted Cruz Storms Off After Interviewer Asks: ‘Why Do Shootings Only Happen in America?’

Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the murder victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas and was confronted by Sky News reporter Mark Stone, who grilled the senator on why frequent mass shootings only happen in America. Cruz tried to spin the mass shooting in Uvalde as having nothing to do with gun laws and cut the interview short because of what he viewed as Stone’s “political agenda.” Twenty one people died at Robb Elementary after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire. Nineteen of the victims were children.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Camila Alves
Daily Beast

Father of Uvalde Shooter Salvador Ramos Apologizes for School Slaughter

HONDO, Texas—The father of the 18-year-old gunman who killed 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, this week wants the world to know he is sorry. In an interview with The Daily Beast outside a home in Hondo, Texas, Salvador Ramos said, “I just want the people to know I’m sorry man, [for] what my son did.”
HONDO, TX
Daily Beast

Uvalde Victim’s Family Mistakenly Told He Was Still Alive

Jose Flores grinned wide and held up an honor roll certificate as he posed during an academic ceremony on Tuesday morning. The fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School in Texas was wearing a blue T-shirt in the photo, which was snapped hours before a teenager with a semi-automatic rifle entered his classroom and gunned down little kids.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#School Shooting#Funerals#British Royal Family#Kardashians#Officialfbop#The Houston Chronicle
The Independent

Medic found out his daughter was Texas shooting victim as he treated her best friend at scene

The father of Amerie Jo Garza, one of the children killed in the mass shootout at a Texas school weeks after her 10th birthday, said he learned of his daughter’s death while giving her best friend medical aid.Texas’s Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday became the site of the deadliest shooting in the US in a decade after an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children and two adults.Angel Garza, a medication aide, said he arrived at the scene as one of the first responders to help rescue operations when he found out about his daughter’s death...
UVALDE, TX
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ABC News

Texas man makes custom caskets for Uvalde school shooting victims

A Texas man worked for days on end to customize caskets for the 19 children who were killed after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last Tuesday. Trey Ganem, the owner of SoulShine Industries, a company that specializes in custom caskets and urns, said he...
UVALDE, TX
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy