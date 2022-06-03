ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marc Anthony’s kids are spending time with Nadia Ferreira

By HOLA! USA
 4 days ago

With their wedding soon approaching, Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony are spending more and more time together. A few hours ago, a video appeared on social media, showing Marc and his two sons accompanied by Nadia and Ricky Montaner.

Marc and Nadia recently announced their engagement.

The video was shared on Mau & Ricky’s social media, and it shows Ricky showing off his new song, “Llorar y llorar” to Marc. The video was recorded by Ricky’s wife, Stefi Roitman , who captures Marc’s response as he listens to the song. In the background of the clip, Marc’s sons, name and name, are also listening to the song.

“She knows it already,” Marc says, pointing towards Nadia, who was sitting next to him. “I just heard music’s future!” Marc said, excited. He then proceeded to praise Ricky, showing him how much he loved the song and the way in which he mixed different musical genres in one track.

The video shows the four of them, comfortable with each other.

This marks the first public instance where Marc Anthony’s kids are shown spending time with Nadia Ferreira. It’s still unknown if Marc’s other kids know Ferreira, who’ll soon be his fourth wife.

Marc and his six kids.

Marc is the father of six children, Ariana Muñiz and Alex from his relationship with Debbie Rosado , Cristian and Ryan with Dayanara Torres , and Emme and Max with Jennifer Lopez .

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira continue celebrating their engagement on a yacht in Miami

Marc Anthony’s fiancé Nadia Ferreira is officially a United Nations ambassador

Following their family reunion in Miami, Nadia and Marc sailed off to Europe, the next stop in Marc’s “Pa’ lla voy” tour. Through her stories, Nadia has shared snippets of her trips, including their first stop, in London, where Marc will have a concert on June 4th.

Nadia shared on her stories that she would be accompanying Marc through his European tour.

After his show in England, Marc and Nadia will travel to France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany and Spain. Through their trip, the newly engaged couple will likely make stops at some of the most emblematic sights in the continent.

