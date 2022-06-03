Wreck involving 5 cars closes River Road; woman, dog killed

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash near the University of Richmond in Henrico County Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to River Road at College Road just before 2 p.m. for a report of a crash.

The scene includes five vehicles spanning about a quarter of a mile, officials said.

"Investigators on scene have determined one adult female and a dog has succumbed to their injuries sustained in the crash," police said.

Police told WTVR CBS 6 that River Road between North Ridge Road and College Road would likely be closed for at least 3 to 4 hours.

"Please find an alternate route if traveling the area," police said.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .