Henrico County, VA

Wreck involving 5 cars closes River Road; woman, dog killed

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 4 days ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash near the University of Richmond in Henrico County Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to River Road at College Road just before 2 p.m. for a report of a crash.

The scene includes five vehicles spanning about a quarter of a mile, officials said.

"Investigators on scene have determined one adult female and a dog has succumbed to their injuries sustained in the crash," police said.

Police told WTVR CBS 6 that River Road between North Ridge Road and College Road would likely be closed for at least 3 to 4 hours.

"Please find an alternate route if traveling the area," police said.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Henrico Citizen

Victim in fatal Varina crash identified

The victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Varina June 6 was a 26-year-old Chesterfield County man. John Edward Englehart, Jr. died in the crash in the 4400 block of Charles City Road at about 3 p.m. after his truck, traveling east on Charles City Road between Yahley Mill Road and Turner Road, left the right side of the road, traveled several yards off the road and struck mailboxes, then overturned.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

18-Year-Old Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash in Virginia Has Died, Police Say

A young woman who was run over and abandoned on a major road in Fairfax County, Virginia, has died of her injuries, police said. Daniela Bonilla Betancourt, 18, of Alexandria, was about to finish up the school year at Fairfax High School. On May 22, shortly after 10 p.m., she left her new job and was in a crosswalk on Little River Turnpike, near Oasis Drive, when the driver of a 2007 Honda CR-V struck her and did not stop to help, police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

