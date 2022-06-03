Spelling ‘crazy words,’ Heathrow 8th grader ties for fourth in national bee

Ekansh Rostogi started practicing for spelling bees in fifth grade, found he had a knack for them and that he enjoyed the limelight.

“You get to be on stage for a bit and kinda get to show off that you know things,” said the 13-year-old from Seminole County. “People can ask you crazy words, and you know them.”

This week, just after wrapping up eighth grade at Markham Woods Middle School, Ekansh earned one of 13 spots in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. He was eliminated in the second round of that finals competition Thursday night and ended up tied for fourth in the country’s top spelling bee that started with 234 contestants.

“The experience was nerve-wracking, but it was also exciting,” Ekansh said Friday as his second trip to the national bee ended.

“Impressively, #Speller65 Ekansh Rastogi tied for 51st place in 2019, and 2 years later he’s even more impressive — ending his Bee career as a Finalist,” the Scripps National Spelling Bee tweeted.

Harini Logan, an eighth grader from Texas, won the 2022 bee.

In the first round of the finals, Ekansh correctly spelled pogge (a small, slender fish), but in the next round — one where students had to pick a word’s meaning — he tripped up on remoulade, a savory sauce.

Word meaning rounds were added to the competition last year.

In earlier rounds, Ekansh correctly spelled kaiserin, campesino, frizzen, physiognomy and boutonniere and correctly provided the meanings of a few others. Kasierin, a German word meaning the wife of a kaiser, was the trickiest, he said.

To study for the bee, Ekansh said he worked to memorize words but also to understand “rules and patterns and knowing how words are made” to help him figure out the ones he didn’t know.

“It’s hard to like memorize everything,” he added.

Ekansh, who lives with his family in Heathrow, said he spent hours a day during the week and much of his weekends preparing for the competition.

When he was younger, his mother got him started on spelling, he said, by sometimes quizzing him from word lists meant for students several grades ahead, giving him third grade words when he was in first grade, for example.

When he prepared for his first bee in fifth grade, he added, “I already had the base level.”

His parents, grandmother and older brother joined him on the trip to the national bee, held in Maryland. Because he will be in high school next year, he won’t be eligible for the 2023 national spelling bee.

Despite not winning, Ekansh said he was pleased to make it as far as he did and excited about the “cool” activities planned for the finalists, including a White House visit Friday afternoon.

He will start high school at Seminole High School in Sanford in August.

This summer, he plans to play a lot of cricket, a favorite activity, and take part in several national youth cricket tournaments. “Definitely a lot of cricket,” he added.

lpostal@orlandosentinel.com