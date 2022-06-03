Former Cox and Virginia Tech player Isi Etute hopes to resume college football career, announces he is in the transfer portal

Isi Etute took the first step toward resuming his college football career Friday, announcing he has entered the transfer portal and is leaving Virginia Tech.

Etute, a former star at Cox High in Virginia Beach, last week was acquitted of second-degree murder in the killing of Jerry Paul Smith, 40, a Blacksburg restaurant worker. Etute, then 18, was preparing for his first season at Virginia Tech when he was arrested last June and charged in the death of Smith . Etute was suspended from the football team per athletic department guidelines.

“New beginnings ...,” Etute wrote on Twitter on Friday with a photo of his notification from Virginia Tech about entering the transfer portal.

Etute was the 14th-ranked player in the 757Teamz Top 50 of the Class of 2021 . He was a three-star recruit at linebacker and the 26th-ranked player in the state that year, according to ESPN.

Etute was accused of fatally beating Smith, an openly gay man who had posed as a woman on the dating app Tinder to initiate a sexual encounter last year. Etute’s attorneys argued the beating was self-defense during a confrontation in which Smith’s true identity was revealed and Etute perceived that Smith was reaching for a weapon.

Etute was found not guilty after a three-day trial in Christiansburg.

“Isi is now focused on picking up where he left off in his pursuit of a college degree and love for the game of football,” Etute’s family said in a statement after the verdict issued through attorney Jimmy Turk to the Roanoke Times. “Isi says this process gives him trust and faith again in life. He further says it has only helped him become much smarter, wiser and stronger, with a new outlook on life in his journey moving forward.”

Etute made his first social media post in more than a year the night of the verdict, writing, “God is good.”

The Roanoke Times reported last week that Etute could face other legal roadblocks, including a federal hate crime investigation unsealed in March and possible civil action by Smith’s survivors.

Turk was hopeful, though, that Etute would get another chance to play football and attend college.

“I hope there will be another university that will see exactly what I’ve seen in that young man, which is a young man who is now much smarter than he was before,” Turk told the Roanoke Times. “... That is willing to work a lot harder than he did before and hopefully he’ll have the opportunity to get back what his dream has always been.”

