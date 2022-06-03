ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Hats for Men To Wear This Summer

By PJ Gach, Elizabeth Pascka Latim and Jamontae Hickman
 4 days ago

The best hats for men add an extra dollop of style to any outfit. Yes, even when wearing a t-shirt and jeans. Hats are practical but functional. A stylish baseball cap can help you hide that regrettable attempt at a DIY haircut, and there’s a long tradition of men using hats to cover up bald spots.

On another note, some hats are reserved for specific occasions like hiking or just spending a day on the ranch. Luckily, we have outgrown the shaming eras of wearing the wrong hats to a certain event. Yes, at one point society had loads of rules regarding men’s fashion . But those days are long gone and men are free to wear what they want, when they want.

Nowadays, guys have at least one bucket hat and ball cap in their closet. Those styles of hats are probably the most versatile when it comes to piecing them together with outfits. They’re probably one of the easiest hats to go with when looking to buy new accessories, as they look good on anyone, regardless of personal style. But, in normal fashion, some guys might be a little hesitant with the style of hats as it might not be their vibe.

How To Find the Best Hats for Your Style

You can pick a hat based on your activity. If you’re running and want to keep the sun out of your eyes, a ballcap works just fine. Hiking, you’ll want a brimmed cotton hat to keep the sweat off your face, and if it has a strap, that’s a bonus, as you let the hat hang like a necklace when not in use. Straw hats also let your scalp breathe, so if you’re outside all day long, try one. With vacation style on-trend right now, it’s a timely and comfortable look.

Most importantly, don’t be afraid to try new types of hats. It might take some trial and error to find the style that’s best for you.

Finding the Best Hats for Your Face Shape

As you would when wearing sunglasses, you need to match your hat to your head and face shape.

There are six basic face shapes: round, long, square, diamond, oval and heart-shaped. Each face shape can wear different types of hats. You want to pick the best hats for men that complement your bone structure.

  • If you’ve got a long face , look for hats that cut across the forehead, as they shorten the face shape. Say no to beanies, but yes to wide-brimmed or cowboy hats.
  • Fedoras, flat caps and hats worn further back on your head are fine if you have a round face . If you love beanies, wear them towards the back of your head.
  • Diamond-shaped faces tend to have a narrow jawline, so look for hats with a shallow crown like a pork pie hat, or do what round faces do, and place the hat further back on the head.
  • Heart-shaped faces should look for clipped brims like a newsboy or flat cap, fedora, ball or trucker hat.
  • If you have an oval-shaped face , you can wear anything.
  • Finally, floppy or wide-brimmed hats are great for guys with a square-shaped face , as the hats complement the bone structure instead of exaggerating it.

Now that you’ve figured out what type of hat works for you, scroll through the best hats for men this summer.

1. REI Co-op Vented Explorer Hat

BEST OVERALL

Whether you’re looking for a hat to wear for your next hike up the Appalachian mountains or just need a reliable headwear piece when cutting your lawn, you won’t be disappointed with the explorer hat from REI. The wide-brim hat is made out of organically grown cotton that’s durable and breathable. It comes with a polyester mesh side panel to keep your head cool and an inner sweatband to wick away moisture from your forehead. But one of the most profound features of the hat is the UPF 50+ sun protection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wS5rq_0fzmgIqP00


Buy: REI Co-op Vented Explorer Hat $39.95

2. Under Armour Iso-Chill ArmourVent Stretch Hat

RUNNER-UP

This summer is expected to be a hot one, so it’s an absolute must to keep your head cool, and what better way to do so than with an Under Armour hat? It’s designed with an ArmourVent Technology that releases excess heat through vents to keep you cool. This men’s hat is made of a nylon-polyester blend with a hint of elastane for the right amount of stretch for a comfortable fit. It also features an Iso-Chill sweatband and quick-drying abilities that comes in handy when you find yourself working up a sweat in the hat. You can grab this minimally designed cap in three colors: black, navy and green.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Ogwz_0fzmgIqP00


Buy: Under Armour Iso-Chill ArmourVent Stretch Hat $28.00

3. Gymshark New Era 9Forty Trucker

BEST FOR WORKOUTS

You can never have too many caps, especially ones that you can work out in. This Gymshark New Era option comes in a choice of black or white  and can keep you looking and feeling cool as it’s made out of 100% polyester and has an adjustable snapback clasp at the back. Whether you’re wearing it to the gym or rocking it on the way to your local coffee shop, this men’s hat will serve you well all summer long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZ98Z_0fzmgIqP00


Buy: Gymshark New Era 9Forty Trucker $30.00

4. Solbari Torquay Fedora UPF+50

BEST SUN PROTECTION

Sunscreen has become part of our skincare routine. Now more than ever, we’re taking preventative measures against sun damage and pre-mature aging, so a hat that offers sun protection when you are on vacation or live in a hot climate is a no-brainer. Not only does this fedora protect your skin, but it also looks very cool on your head. Made from Australian wool that has a UPF+ sun protection rating, this hat is a must-have this summer. The Torquay fedora comes in two other colors, black and claret.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2edrff_0fzmgIqP00


Buy: Solbari Torquay Fedora UPF+50 $50.00

5. Pangaia Oilseed Hemp Twill Baseball Cap

MOST SUSTAINABLE

Show some love to your head and the planet with this recycled cotton baseball cap from Pangaia. The hat is one of the lightest on the list that will have you forgetting that it’s even on your head. It’s a casual style hat that makes it the  perfect accessory to pair with any outfit. This cap will for sure be one of your go-to staples for the hot weather season this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3lWR_0fzmgIqP00


Buy: Pangaia Oilseed Hemp Twill Baseball Cap $80.00

6. Kangol Washed Bucket Hat

MOST TRENDY

One of the best hats men can buy right now is a stylish bucket hat. The wide-brimmed hat is equal parts stylish and comfortable, not to mention it’s a versatile piece that complements any outfit and this option from Kangol is a great example of that. It comes in several colors, making it quite easy to fall in love with one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G6A7O_0fzmgIqP00


Buy: Kangol Washed Bucket Hat $50.00

7. Stetson The Route 66

BEST COWBOY HAT

If you’re looking to take your western-inspired style up a notch, add a cowboy hat to your collection. The hat is made of a wool construction that is soft and comfortable to wear. It’s durably built to withstand daily use and is water-repellent in case you find yourself in a light rain shower. This wide brim hat provides great shade while in direct sunlight and features a sweatband to wick away moisture. It’s the perfect cowboy hat to have in your headwear rotation this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caVI4_0fzmgIqP00


Buy: Stetson The Route 66 $115.00

8. Fancet Packable Straw Fedora

BEST FOR VACATION

Anyone who plans on taking a tropical vacation this summer needs to have a fedora packed in their bag. This straw hat screams island vibes and it’ll help you get into a relaxing mood. It’s made of a lightweight paper straw with ventilation to prevent the hat from overheating in hot weather. The head accessory is adjustable thanks to its adjustable grosgrain tape with a built-in sweatband. Plus, it had an easy foldable and packable design for convenient storage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05cHf4_0fzmgIqP00


Buy: Fancet Packable Straw Fedora $25.58

9. Aimé Leon Dore X New Era Yankees Hat

MOST CLASSIC

It doesn’t matter if you’re a New York native or just a fan of the Yankees, there’s nothing better than a classic fitted hat. Aimé Leon Dore takes a timeless staple like the Yankees hat and throws a fresh spin on its design by embroidering the brand’s logo on the side for a soft but subtle revamp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5jxm_0fzmgIqP00


Buy: Aimé Leon Dore X New Era Yankees Hat $65.00

10. Kühl Kollusion Sun Blade

MOST DURABLE

If you’re looking for a hat that can withstand any outdoor weather thrown your way, it’s best to go with the Kühl Kollusion Sun Blade. Designed from Kühl’s Dynawax fabric with a synthetic wax and polyurethane coating, this men’s hat is able to resist wind, rain and other elements without compromising its quality. The hat also features a moisture-wicking sweatband that lowers your skin temperature, 3D mesh vents for increased breathability and UPF 50 sun protection. You can snag up one of these bad boys in a gray or camo green.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNWfn_0fzmgIqP00


Buy: Kühl Kollusion Sun Blade $55.00

11. Lululemon Breathable Cinch-Back Running Hat

BEST PERFORMANCE

This running hat is one the best hats for men as it’s made for performance. It’s designed for runners and has a protective fabric panel on top, which helps airflow between each layer to keep you cool during a run. The hat’s fabric is packed with several useful features to provide a comfy wearing experience like sweat-wicking abilities, abrasion- and wind-resistant properties, and reflective detailing to help you remain visible at night. Plus, it guarantees the perfect fit every time with its cinchable back drawcord.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzZk2_0fzmgIqP00


Buy: Lululemon Breathable Cinch-Back Running Hat $58.00

12. Goorin Brothers Pacheco

BEST DRIVING CAP

Been watching too many period drama box sets and want to incorporate the golden era of dressing into your routine? Then try the Goorin Bros Pacheco for size. This traditional houndstooth design is made from pure wool and will have you reenacting the glory days in no time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nf1bz_0fzmgIqP00


Buy: Goorin Brothers Pacheco $55.00

13. Bass Pro Shops Mesh Trucker Cap

MOST AFFORDABLE

To the guys looking for a simple hat they can throw on when running errands or when taking a stroll in the park, you can’t go wrong with Bass Pro’s Trucker Cap. It has everything you need for the perfect go-to accessory, from style to the mesh backing for breathability. Most importantly, it’s inexpensive and comes in a variety of colors to build up a collection and have them on rotation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zYEOL_0fzmgIqP00


Buy: Bass Pro Shops Mesh Trucker Cap $5.99

