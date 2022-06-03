ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Magic executive Matt Lloyd expects to depart for Timberwolves

By Khobi Price, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

After 10 years with the Orlando Magic, vice president of basketball operations Matt Lloyd is on his way out.

A league source confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel ESPN’s Friday report that Lloyd is finalizing a deal to become the Minnesota Timberwolves’ senior vice president of basketball operations.

Lloyd was promoted to Orlando’s vice president of basketball operations in October 2021.

He’s been an assistant general manager since being hired by former Magic general manager Rob Hennigan in June 2012. Lloyd also served as interim general manager during the 2017 offseason after Hennigan was fired and before Jeff Weltman and John Hammond, the Magic’s president of basketball operations and general manager, were hired in May 2017.

Lloyd is responsible for overseeing the Magic’s professional, college and international scouting departments, as well as assisting with roster management and development.

The Magic won the NBA draft lottery last month and hold the No. 1 pick June 23.

Before joining the Magic, Lloyd spent nearly two decades with the Chicago Bulls. He started in 1994 as a game-day and special projects employee in the video room before taking on a full-time role in ‘99 as the team’s media services coordinator.

Lloyd joined the basketball operations department in 2003, serving as senior manager of basketball operations/scout for four seasons before becoming the team’s director of college scouting, a role he held for his final five seasons in Chicago.

He’ll be Tim Connelly’s most significant hire since he left the Denver Nuggets to become Minnesota’s president of basketball operations in late May.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Khobi Price at khprice@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price .

Orlando, FL
