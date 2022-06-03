ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers Are Ditching Their Flat Irons For This Anti-Frizz Spray That Makes Their Hair Feel ‘Like Silk’

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
 4 days ago

Hot girl summer has officially begun and we can’t wait to get dolled up for any and every occasion . While summertime is the best, there are several things you have to consider when it comes to making your look last, like setting spray that’ll keep your makeup from melting off and hair products that’ll stop your strands from turning into a poofy bird’s nest. Luckily, we found a quick fix that’ll transform your hair into feeling like silk with just a few spritzes.

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with Color Wow’s Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for a reason: It safeguards hair from humidity by creating a water-resistant barrier around each strand. The mist is lightweight, activated by heat and leaves you with sleek, shiny hair.

“I am simply AMAZED at how well this product performs,” raved one reviewer who gave the product a five-star rating. “Seriously the BEST product for softness, shine, humidity proofing and even style hold!”

The brand calls it a “raincoat” for your hair, since it repels water (humidity) like no other. Bet you never thought a summer without frizzy hair could be possible. Think twice, because the Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is going to be a gamechanger for you.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray $28


Buy Now

Glossy, silky smooth hair that’s immune to frizz? This spray has got your back. Whether you have straight, wavy, curly or coily hair, or fine, medium or thick texture, the formula works to fight humidity and frizz. There’s no better chance to dip your toes into the glass hair trend by using Color Wow’s Dream Coat Supernatural Spray ; it makes your hair so smooth and shiny.

The formula contains a proprietary anti-humidity complex that blocks frizz, protects your hair against heat and adds so much shine to your strands. On top of that, chamomilla extract preserves color-treated strands, while calendula extract keeps your locks from drying out. Plus, it’s vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free, which is a definite bonus.

“All I can say is WOW!! This stuff is amazing!!” wrote another reviewer. “I have thick wavy hair. After using this it feels like silk! I don’t even have to flat iron my hair!”

Here’s how to use the spray for the best results: To control frizzy hair fast, shampoo, condition and towel dry your hair. Next, split it into sections and mist the spray generously onto damp hair. You’re also going to want to blow dry your tresses to activate the spray’s magical, frizz-fighting powers. The brand suggests using the product every three to four shampoos to maintain your newfound softness and shine.

“Blow drying was easy and quicker than usual. It was SUPER smooth and the shine was incredible yet felt like there was nothing in my hair. Since I’ve been using it, my hair always looks AMAZING!!” said a third shopper.

With temperatures already heating up, it’s about time you tamed your frizz with a product that yields amazing results. Color Wow’s Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is about to become your new fave summer hair product.

