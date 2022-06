At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council regular session meeting, the council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance authorizing Mayor Thomas H. Chandler to execute a Memorandum of Understanding between the State of Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, the Bossier Parish Police Jury, the Caddo Parish Commission, the City of Shreveport and the City of Bossier City.

