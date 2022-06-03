‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Katey Sagal Has Fans Missing the Original Series After Posting Epic Throwback

December 9, 2014, was both a highly anticipated and dreaded day for fans of the hit TV drama Sons of Anarchy. It marked a new and exciting addition to the action-packed story of SAMCRO, the outlaw motorcycle club in the fictional town of Charming, California. However, it was also the final chapter of the tale.

Close to ten years have passed since the Jax Teller’s story came to an end, but fans have never lost their love for Sons of Anarchy, many of whom still wish for the series’ return. So when Sons of Anarchy star Katey Sagal posts the occasional throwback image to her social media, it’s no surprise that it’s always met with hundreds of fans expressing excitement for the brief return to the world of SAMCRO (Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Original).

The most recent of these posts features a still from the Sons of Anarchy set. Gemma Teller Morrow is seated on her motorcycle while her son, fan-favorite SOA character Jax Teller, walks past. “Sons photo or punk rock album cover…?” Katey Sagal wrote in the caption.

As always, fans flooded the comments with announcements of rewatches, many telling the actress that they still miss the show. “Either way, it’s making me want to rewatch the show,” one fan wrote. “Easily both. But I know SAMCRO when I see them,” another said. “I really miss this! All of you were absolutely awesome!” a third added.

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Katey Sagal Talks Working With Husband Kurt Sutter

Katey Sagal not only stars in Sons of Anarchy but is the real-life wife of its executive producer, Kurt Sutter. In a 2014 interview with The Lamplight Review ahead of the series finale, Katey Sagal gave some insight into what it was like to work alongside her husband to create the hit show.

“My husband was working on an idea about an outlaw motorcycle club,” Sagal recalled. “And he came to me and said that he wanted me to be in it and he was writing me a part. I had no idea what it was, but I liked the idea of that world.”

“I knew him to be a really excellent writer, so I was excited about that,” she continued. “And then we had to get approval and he had to write the script and the network had to sign off. So it wasn’t just a slam dunk, but that’s kind of how it happened.”

The award-winning actress added that, although FX is “a bunch of suits,” they were always highly supportive of Kurt Sutter’s creative vision with Sons of Anarchy. “They stand by the creator and they are there to support the vision of who they’re putting their trust and faith and money in,” Sagal explained. “And that’s what I’ve observed them to do.”