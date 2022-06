For the first time since 2018, the New York Yankees have a bonafide ace atop their rotation. They also have four more filling out the rest of the rotation. Ask around, though, regarding who the Yankees’ current “ace” is, and you won’t get much variety in the answer pool. It won’t be the $324 million man Gerrit Cole, though. Most would agree New York’s best pitcher has been funkified left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr., who has officially declared that he’s either 22 flukes stacked on top of each other, or he’s actually very good.

