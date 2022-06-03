ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Jones on Seattle PD being unable to investigate new rape cases: Consequences of defunding police

By The Journal Editorial Report
 4 days ago

George
4d ago

The people got what they wanted. A police dept. that is not allowed to do police work. Funds taken away,prosecutors that refuse to prosecute, judges that turn criminals lose. So what’s the problem?You got what you wanted.

1NewAfrican
4d ago

Absolute "irresponsibility" ! Confession is good for the soul...however "excuses" is not acceptable. Well , there appears to be a vacuum developing in Seattle ...and this will give birth to vigalante "justice". By the way...forget about the courts , the verdict had been determined. Lawlessness is the ruler of emerald city and all hell is about to break loose and when it do...it won't be "pretty" !

GraveDigger
4d ago

If you value your life leave the dystopian hellhole of Seattle.

