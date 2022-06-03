ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle rewears silver earrings from her final 2020 royal event to jubilee celebration

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OeuWO_0fzmdidO00

Meghan Markle has been praised for her outfit at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration this week, as she donned the same pair of silver earrings she wore in 2020 for her final royal event.

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry , arrived at the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, along with other members of the royal family, as part of the bank holiday celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex wore a white trench coat and skirt designed by Dior, a matching hat designed by Dior’s Stephen Jones, and had her hair in an updo. For accessories, she had a pair of white gloves and shoes.

She then completed the look with her pair of the Snowflake Snowstorm earring by Birks, which she had worn over two years ago at the Commonwealth Day Service.

The March 2020 event also marked her and Prince Harry’s final royal engagement before stepping down from their roles as senior working royals and moving to the US. At the occasion, Markle had paired the silver earrings with a green dress and matching hat. She carried a black purse in her hand and wore nude-coloured heels.

Throughout this week, which marks her first royal appearance since 2020, Markle has appeared to have revisited another one of her iconic looks.

At the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday, she wore an off-the-shoulder navy dress and white hat with a bow on it. After the event, fans began to speculate if that dress was the same outfit, designed by Roland Mouret, that she wore in 2018, ahead of her wedding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5daW_0fzmdidO00

Fans also applauded her white hat , which had sold out of stores only a few hours after her first Platinum Jubilee appearance.

While watching the Queen’s birthday parade from the Major General’s Office, Markle was seen playfully shushing Peter Phillips’ daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, and Mike and Zara Tindall’s children Mia, eight, and Lena, three.

The Service of Thanksgiving was Markle and her husband’s second royal appearance during the jubilee celebrations, after arriving in the UK with their three-year-old son, Archie, and 11-month-old daughter, Lilibet, who turns one on 4 June.

Markle’s sophisticated outfit at the cathedral has continued to be fawned over on social media, with fans describing it as “understated glamour”.

“This is how you wear a coat dress!,” one person on Twitter wrote, while another said: “Superior in every way.”

Friday’s event marks the first time in two years that the Sussexes and the Cambridges, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have been publicly seen together at the same royal engagement. Prince Harry and Markle sat on the opposite side of the cathedral to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridege during the service.

Follow our live coverage of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations here .

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Queen's aides have formed a 'ring of steel' around the monarch to prevent Harry and Meghan using her as a source of content for their Netflix show during Jubilee celebrations, royal expert claims

The Queen has a 'ring of steel' around her to protect the monarch from appearing in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Russell Myers mades the comments during an interview with Australian news programme Today, while discussing whether any footage from the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations could end up in the Sussex's film.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Phillips
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Prince William
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
St Paul
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Heartbreak: Prince William’s Wife Broke Down Before Their Royal Wedding? Duchess Of Cambridge Reportedly Upset After This Secret Was Exposed

Kate Middleton has been enjoying a certain level of privacy even though she’s technically considered a public figure. Even though she represents Queen Elizabeth and supports Prince William, Middleton is still able to keep certain aspects of her life private. For instance, royal fans only get information about Middleton’s children from her or Prince William, and they rarely share photos to commemorate special occasions.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry and Meghan reunited with royal family for jubilee at Madame Tussauds

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal...
MUSIC
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Departure Forced Prince William and Kate Middleton to “Kickstart Their Star Quality,” Expert Says

As a former actress, it was Meghan Markle that had long been used to glittery red carpets. But, say experts, Prince Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family has now forced Prince William and Kate Middleton to “kickstart their star quality,” as the couple “have stepped up their glitzy appearances,” The Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
People

Princess Beatrice Wears Statement Headband Fit for a Royal at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

No Buckingham Palace garden party is complete without some fabulous headpieces, as Princess Beatrice knows. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 33, joined Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex for the Buckingham Palace garden party on Thursday. They greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Earring#British Royal Family
Daily Mail

All aboard! Meghan Markle donned £995 naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead for BBQ with Prince Harry and Archie - days before she is due to travel to the UK for Queen's Jubilee

The Duchess of Sussex donned a naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead as she attended a BBQ over the weekend with the Duke. Meghan Markle, 40, has been on hand to support her husband Prince Harry, 37, and his polo team, Los Padres, at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in recent weeks.
TRAVEL
purewow.com

Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton & Prince William Were “In Complete Unison” at Manchester Memorial

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently made an appearance in Manchester, U.K., to honor the victims of a 2017 bombing that took place after an Ariana Grande concert. They attended the official opening of the bombing victims' memorial, called "Glade of Light." And while William delivered a touching opening speech, Middleton laid flowers at the memorial site. But a closer look at their facial expressions and gestures tell us even more about their true feelings.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

No military dress for Harry at Jubilee: Proud war veteran prince does NOT wear ceremonial uniform at Trooping the Colour after being stripped of his beloved titles in wake of Megxit

Prince Harry has been pictured at Buckingham Palace in a smart dark suit - after having to give up his military titles and uniform after stepping down as a working Royal. Harry leaving the spotlight meant he was stripped of his honorary royal titles including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.
POLITICS
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle's secret engagement during visit to Uvalde revealed - and she went unnoticed

The Duchess of Sussex went unnoticed as she donated food at a community centre in Uvalde on Thursday. Meghan Markle cut a low profile as she went to honour victims of the tragic school shooting that killed 21 people, including 19 children. The royal reportedly entered the back entrance of Herby Ham Activity Center to deliver two crates of food, beverages, and desserts for blood donors.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Still Wants To Be A Senior Working Royal? Duke, Duchess Of Sussex Reportedly Struggling As ‘Celebrities’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a difficult decision two years ago to stop working as senior royals amid a barrage of criticisms that they have been receiving. But over 600 days later, there are claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are struggling with their celebrity life. That’s why they might be keen on returning to the royal fold.
WORLD
SheKnows

Meghan Markle Was Spotted During Trooping the Colour Goofing Off With These Royal Kids

Click here to read the full article. It’s Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first time back at Trooping the Colour, an annual celebration of the monarch’s birthday, since leaving their roles as senior royals — and things are looking a bit different this time around. While Meghan and Harry posed with the rest of the royal family for those iconic balcony photos when they attended in 2018 and 2019, that honor (or duty, to see Prince Louis’ face tell it) is reserved for working members of the family only, so the Sussexes hung back during their 2022 visit. And it...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release new photos of daughter Lilibet after Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released new photos of their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet, following the Sussex family’s visit to the UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee festivities. Lilibet is the spitting image of the Duke of Sussex — including his signature red hair — in the picture taken at her 1st birthday party in the UK over the weekend. The toddler wore a pale blue dress and white hair bow for the celebration, which took place at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, UK, on Saturday. Photographer Misan Harriman also posted a photo of Markle and Lilibet with his wife Camilla Holmstroem...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

686K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy