Wisconsin DNR hosts Free Fun Weekend June 4-5

By Andrew Amouzou
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
This weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host the 10th annual Free Fun Weekend.

Running from June 4-5, the public can expect state park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes to be waived, according to a news release from the DNR .

In time for National Trails Day on Saturday, Wisconsinites are encouraged to explore new trails, parks and other recreational areas. Park-goers can also take up new activities such as biking, bird watching and fishing.

Free fishing clinics will be available for beginners across the state among other featured events.

Visit the DNR's website for more information on the weekend’s festivities.

