Las Vegas, NV

Brent Musburger out as Raiders’ radio announcer

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOa0c_0fzmdbSJ00

Legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger said Friday he no longer will serve as the radio voice of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Musburger, 83, made the announcement Friday on his Twitter account. He became the Raiders’ play-by-play caller in 2018 in Oakland and relocated with the team to Las Vegas in 2020.

“Many thanks to the @Raiders organization for fond memories,” Musburger wrote. “I’ll miss broadcast partner Lincoln Kennedy and the radio production crew.”

The Raiders didn’t immediately comment.

Musburger’s national broadcast career began in 1975, and he worked for CBS Sports, ABC and ESPN until his retirement in January 2017. He hosted “The NFL Today,” called seven BCS national championship games and also worked on events such as the NCAA Final Four, Grand Slam tennis, the Masters, horse racing, boxing and major league baseball.

He also is the lead on-air talent and managing editor for VSiN, The Sports Betting Network.

–Field Level Media

