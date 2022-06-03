Giants scratch Alex Cobb prior to game vs. Marlins

San Francisco Giants right-hander Alex Cobb was scratched from Friday’s start against the host Miami Marlins because of lower back tightness, multiple media outlets reported.

Right-hander John Brebbia (3-0, 3.32 ERA) is expected to receive his first major-league start on Friday.

Cobb, 34, is 3-2 with a 5.73 ERA in eight games (all starts) during his first season with the Giants. He allowed two runs on four hits and struck out eight over six innings on Sunday in a no-decision against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cobb is 66-62 with a 3.93 ERA in 182 career games (all starts) with the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels and Giants.

Brebbia, 32, is 9-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 201 career relief appearances with the St. Louis Cardinals and Giants.

