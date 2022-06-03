Corrections and clarifications

We wrongly said a Scythian gold breastplate was in a Melitopol museum collection seized by Russian soldiers. It belongs to a different Ukrainian museum whose collection is safe (History repeating, 28 May, Saturday magazine, p55).

An article about a 30-year treasure hunt misspelled Yvon Crolet’s name as “Crolot” (They seek it here, 14 May, Saturday magazine, p28).

An orange shallot vinaigrette recipe left out a key ingredient: 1 small shallot, finely chopped (Cook yourself better, 21 May, Saturday magazine, p16).

The Kim Kong Kimchi brand was misnamed as King Kong Kimchi (Kimchi tomato spaghetti with sesame crumb, 28 May, Feast, p11).

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.