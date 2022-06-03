ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Corrections and clarifications

By Corrections and clarifications column editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

We wrongly said a Scythian gold breastplate was in a Melitopol museum collection seized by Russian soldiers. It belongs to a different Ukrainian museum whose collection is safe (History repeating, 28 May, Saturday magazine, p55).

An article about a 30-year treasure hunt misspelled Yvon Crolet’s name as “Crolot” (They seek it here, 14 May, Saturday magazine, p28).

An orange shallot vinaigrette recipe left out a key ingredient: 1 small shallot, finely chopped (Cook yourself better, 21 May, Saturday magazine, p16).

The Kim Kong Kimchi brand was misnamed as King Kong Kimchi (Kimchi tomato spaghetti with sesame crumb, 28 May, Feast, p11).

Other recently amended articles include:

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Russian#Ukrainian#P55#King Kong Kimchi Lrb#Feast#P11#Kings Place
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
The Guardian

How we met: ‘We were scared someone would open our marriage certificate and we’d go to prison’

In the summer of 2010, Rainer was volunteering at an underground LGBTQ+ film festival in Jakarta. “I was born and raised in the city and had been part of the festival for a while,” he says. “There are some anti-LGBTQ+ laws and a lot of prejudice towards gay people in Indonesia, so we never told the authorities exactly what we were showing when we asked for permissions.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

The Guardian

306K+
Followers
76K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy