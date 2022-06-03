ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

NASJRB Fort Worth marks 80th anniversary of Midway

By Alan Scaia
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LGNl3_0fzmdQhC00

Naval Air Station/Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth held a ceremony Friday marking the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Midway. The battle occurred in the Pacific Theater of World War II on June 3-6, 1942.

The battle between the United States and Japan came seven months after Pearl Harbor. The National World War II Museum describes Midway as "a key battle to secure dominance in the Pacific in World War II."

"This was one of the most strategic and significant naval battles in our history," said MA1 Roberto Villareal, the 2021 NASJRB sailor of the year.

During the battle, 307 Americans were killed. Villareal says those losses were tragic, but winning the battle shows "what we can do as a force when we come together."

"Soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen, Coast Guardsmen, we're all brothers at arms,' Villareal said. "We all come together when that time comes for us."

Photo credit Audacy

Among those attending the ceremony was Bill McIntyre, an Air Force staff sergeant. McIntire, 101 years old, says he was in Washington D.C. the day Pearl Harbor was attacked.

"I was in a movie, watching Bing Crosby in White Christmas ," McIntyre said. " When I walked out of there, the paperboys were hollering, 'extra, extra, extra!' Pearl Harbor has been hit."

McIntyre was stationed in Algeria. On DDay, he was in Italy.

"We liberated Rome, Italy that same day, June 6, 1944," McIntyre said. "In '45, when it was over in Europe, they were still getting us ready to go to Japan. They were loading the ships there in Italy."

He says the people killed at Midway two years earlier helped turn the Pacific theatre to an offensive posture. McIntyre says those veterans must be remembered, but civilians working in the U.S. should be remembered, too.

"The ladies working on the aircraft carriers and buying war bonds, they sacrificed just like we did," McIntyre said.

Villareal says current service members are proud to honor those who fought in World War II, saying Midway helped turn the war in the Pacific from a defensive fight to offensive posture.

"We are a war-fighting organization, so we have to look back at our roots and see where we started, the wars we won, the battles we won, and carry that into the future because we never know when we'll be called back into that again," Villareal said.

The Texas State Historical Association says 750,000 Texans fought in World War II, including 12,000 women. At the end of 2021, the National World War II Museum said just 11,599 veterans of the war were still alive.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
itechpost.com

D-Day Anniversary: These are Some of the US Navy Ships Present During the Normandy Landings

D-Day, formally known in history as Operation Overlord or Operation Neptune in the Navy, is one of the most pivotal events during the second world war. The Allied forces, the US in particular, were close to failing on Omaha beach on June 6, 1944, due to preliminary air and naval bombardment failing to knock out the beach's strong defense points and its marines facing highly effective German troops who served on the Eastern Front against Russia, per IWM.
MILITARY
People

Veterans Return to Normandy on 78th Anniversary of D-Day and Remember Life-Changing Moments of WWII

Dozens of U.S. military veterans have traveled to France to mark the 78th anniversary of D-Day, one of the largest military invasions in history. Thousands of people gathered Monday at the American Cemetery, which overlooks Omaha Beach in the French town of Colleville-sur-Mer, for a ceremony honoring those who fought during the invasion of Normandy, France on June 6, 1944, according to the Associated Press.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Listen to Gen. Eisenhower’s storied D-Day message to troops

Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower issued a message to troops taking part in the historic D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944, and his speech has since stood the test of time. The message was his printed Order of the Day that day, which was distributed to the 175,000-member expeditionary force on the eve of the invasion of Normandy beach in France. The assault was code-named Operation Overlord.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Midway, TX
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Italy, TX
TIME

80 Years On, It's Unclear the U.S. Would Win a New Battle of Midway

On June 4, 1942, the first day of the battle of Midway, the U.S. Navy sank four Japanese aircraft carriers for the loss of one of its own. This tore the heart out of Kido Butai , the enemy striking force, and changed the whole dynamic of the War in the Pacific where the Americans had been on the retreat since the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor six months earlier. It would take another three hard years to defeat Japan, which was still on the advance in the Solomons further south, but it was clear that the tide had turned. This epic victory came down to many things, including excellent U.S. intelligence and the strategic genius of Admiral Chester Nimitz , the Commander of the Pacific Fleet, but above all it was the achievement of a small number of highly-skilled dive-bomber pilots and their plane, the Douglas Dauntless. It was they who set the four Japanese carriers ablaze.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
LiveScience

Earth: Facts about the Blue Planet

Earth is our home planet, the only place in the universe where we know for certain that life exists. Earth formed over 4.6 billion years ago from a swirling cloud of gas and dust that gave rise to our entire solar system, including our star, the sun. Scientists hypothesize that this gas and dust collapsed into a disk, with different parts of the disk coalescing into each of the planets in the solar system.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft Carriers#Nasjrb Fort Worth#Americans#Marines#Air Force
TheConversationAU

'Accidental Napalm' turns 50: the generation-defining image capturing the futility of the Vietnam war

How does an image become an icon? It is estimated that we now produce more images in two minutes than we did in the entire 19th century. How, then, can one image be so powerful it can symbolise the horror of war and help mobilise anti-war sentiment? June 8 marks the 50 year anniversary since Associated Press photographer Hyung Cong “Nick” Út captured one of the Vietnam War’s defining images. Titled “Accidental Napalm”, the black-and-white still photograph has since been repeatedly reproduced and continues to survive in collective memory. Despite its age, the image continues to retain the capacity to shock....
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
24/7 Wall St.

50 of the Most Decorated War Heroes in American History

There is no greater service to the nation than giving one’s life for one’s country. President Abraham Lincoln movingly referred to sacrifice of Union soldiers in his Gettysburg Address in 1863 as the “last full measure of devotion.” The United States honors military heroes on holidays including Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day at […]
MILITARY
Outdoor Life

Sitting Bull’s Winchester Model 1876 Lever Gun Is Set for Auction This Week

Larry Ness, a collector from Yankton, South Dakota, spent five decades assembling a carefully curated collection that tracks the development of firearms from the earliest days of western expansion by American settlers to the dawn of the 20th century. One of the most storied rifles in his possession was a Winchester Model 1876 chambered in .45/75 WCF that belonged to the famed Lakota Sioux chief Sitting Bull. Ness had many other significant historic firearms acquired that included rifles used in the Battle of Little Big Horn, like a Model 1873 Trapdoor Carbine and Relic Colt 1873 single-action.
YANKTON, SD
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Worst Disasters in Naval History

It isn’t immediately obvious how to classify naval disasters. Is it by the number of ships that went down? The size of the vessels destroyed? The number of casualties? Some disasters involved more than one ship. Pearl Harbor is a good example. Eight of America’s battleships were disabled when the Japanese bombed the Hawaiian naval […]
MILITARY
NBC News

Remembering D-Day 78 years later

In Normandy, France today they are celebrating the largest amphibious assault in history. On this day in 1944, the largest seaborne invasion in history occurred killing more than 4,400 troops. D-Day led to the liberation of Nazi-occupied France and eventually Hitler’s defeat in Europe. Today, we remember the lengths America took for freedom.June 6, 2022.
POLITICS
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy