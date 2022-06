GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A woman who tripped on a sidewalk, sued the city and lost, has now lost again before the court of appeals. In February 2018, Janice Klika lost her balance as she stepped on a crack in the sidewalk near the federal courthouse in Green Bay, where there was an approximately two-inch difference in elevation between two adjoining sidewalk sections. Klika then stumbled and fell, resulting in unspecified injuries.

