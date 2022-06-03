ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Report: Cubs top prospect Brennan Davis undergoes back surgery

By 670 The Score Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26S8rP_0fzmczV800

(670 The Score) Cubs top prospect Brennan Davis underwent back surgery Thursday in Los Angeles, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Davis had been dealing with back stiffness since spring training and was placed on the Triple-A injured list on May 12. The surgery addressed a vascular malformation that was pushing against a nerve, according to the report. Davis is expected to make a full recovery but a timetable for his return is not clear.

The 22-year-old outfielder Davis, rated the No. 15 prospect by MLB.com, was hitting .195 in 22 games this season while dealing with the back issue. He hit .260 with 19 home runs and 53 RBIs last season over three levels of the minor leagues, finishing the season with the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate in Iowa.

The Cubs also lost prized shortstop prospect Ed Howard to a season-ending hip injury in May that required surgery. Howard, the Cubs’ first-round pick in 2020, suffered the injury trying to avoid a tag at first base during a game with the Cubs’ High-A affiliate in South Bend.

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway

Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
The Spun

Mike Trout Makes Unfortunate History: MLB World Reacts

Mike Trout is the best player in baseball and that's been true for the better part of the past decade. There really is no debating that. However, even the game's greatest player can struggle every once in a while. Trout recently went through an 0 for 22 slump. Baseball is...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
Golf Digest

Plunking four straight batters in the ninth inning is a heck of a way to lose a ballgame

Watch baseball long enough and you’ll see all sorts of walk-offs. Singles, homers, balks, bunts, and bloops. You might even see a grand slam, a wild pitch, or a runner steal home. They’re rare, but they happen. What hasn’t happened, or at least not that we’ve seen, is what went down in the 9th-inning of double-A ball between the Biloxi Shuckers and Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Sunday. The Yahoos came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth needing three runs to win it, which they proceeded to get with a little help from the Shuckers’ closer, who plunked [full LeBron voice] not one, not two, not three but four consecutive batters to end the game.
BASEBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Howard
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy