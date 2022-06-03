Report: Cubs top prospect Brennan Davis undergoes back surgery

(670 The Score) Cubs top prospect Brennan Davis underwent back surgery Thursday in Los Angeles, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Davis had been dealing with back stiffness since spring training and was placed on the Triple-A injured list on May 12. The surgery addressed a vascular malformation that was pushing against a nerve, according to the report. Davis is expected to make a full recovery but a timetable for his return is not clear.

The 22-year-old outfielder Davis, rated the No. 15 prospect by MLB.com, was hitting .195 in 22 games this season while dealing with the back issue. He hit .260 with 19 home runs and 53 RBIs last season over three levels of the minor leagues, finishing the season with the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate in Iowa.

The Cubs also lost prized shortstop prospect Ed Howard to a season-ending hip injury in May that required surgery. Howard, the Cubs’ first-round pick in 2020, suffered the injury trying to avoid a tag at first base during a game with the Cubs’ High-A affiliate in South Bend.

