RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing runaway teen who was last seen leaving her home on May 26, 2022. Officials said 16-year-old Jeanine Fuller left for an unknown location and is in the company of her new boyfriend aged between 16 to 18 years old.

RED BLUFF, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO