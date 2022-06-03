Liam's List: Queen's Jubilee, Muni fun & Castro Theatre's birthday

EVENT: QUEEN'S PLATINUM JUBILEE

Let's begin with a celebration of her majesty Queen Elizabeth, who's spent 70 years as monarch of Great Britain and the world is waving a Union Jack flag in her honor. Her Majesty's Platinum Party At The Palace concert takes place on Saturday at Buckingham Palace with a who's who of music: Queen + Adam Lambert, Diana Ross, Alicia Keys, Duran Duran, plus legends like Sir David Attenborough, David Beckham and The Royal Ballet. It also includes a specially-recorded performance from Sir Elton John.

CELEBRATION: CASTRO THEATRE 100

Enjoy Disney's original animated feature "The Lion King" playing Saturday and a great flick for the whole family. For the next 10 days, San Francisco's Castro Theatre will be the place be for a celebration of movies over the decades. The series wraps June 12 with movies from the 2010s. "Once Upon a Time," "A Star Is Born" and "Black Panther." Happy 100th birthday to the beautiful Castro Theatre. Check out more information here.

HISTORY: MUNI HERITAGE

Come celebrate San Francisco's transit history and ride some of the Muni vehicles your grandparents rode or that you rode as a kid! Ride real transit "time machines" around the city for free on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the return of the popular Muni Heritage Day . The rides originate at the San Francisco Railway Museum at 77 Steuart Street, across from the Ferry Building. Ride a dozen vintage vehicles in Muni's unmatched collection. Don't miss the streetcar that survived the 1906 earthquake and the open-topped "boat tram" from England! Plus there are displays, kids' games, a cable car bell for them to ring and a memorabilia sale in the plaza.

SPORT: GO WARRIORS

It's Game 2 of the NBA Finals and with one loss the Dubs have a chance to win at home at Chase Center. See local listings for viewing. Let's all rally for our Golden State Warriors on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

READ: LIVING ON PURPOSE

Amy Eliza Wong is the founder of Always On Purpose® . She is a transformational coach and facilitator working with the biggest names in tech, organizations such as Salesforce, Facebook, LinkedIn and more. Amy offers transformative leadership development and cutting-edge communication strategies not only to executives and corporate teams around the world, but also in the halls of academia, with institutions such as Stanford University and UC Berkeley. Amy pulls from various disciplines, studies, and practices to find a consistent approach to achieving genuine and lasting success—what she refers to as "the fundamentals of thriving."

WINE: DARIOUSH

Darioush is both a destination and a journey along Napa's Silverado Trail. Join us for an experience like no other – a flourish of heritage, a worldly perspective shared by curious explorers. Enjoy a personal wine tasting with lite bites by their rock star Chef Sean Massey. This personally hosted tasting experience offers guests the opportunity to relax at a private table in our spacious tasting salon or gardens. Your dedicated host will guide you through a flight of signature wines while describing our unique winemaking philosophy and rich cultural history. Guests will also enjoy Persian roasted pistachios and mezze plates created by our Culinary team. This wine flight changes regularly and may include Cabernet, Merlot to Viognier. Enjoy .

