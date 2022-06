(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs have a lot of promotional nights and one is focused on growing the game and creating more role models. “I got the message and I was just kind of like okay another day of coaching you know but I think once I started I started to sit down and think about the magnitude of what this kind of means this,” Mustangs coach Lexi Kinnaird said.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO