Strong storms continued to dump heavy rain on parts of Alabama on Wednesday morning, and more severe weather will be possible later in the day as well. There were several strong to severe storms as of Wednesday morning but flooding was the immediate concern, with slow-moving storms dumping heavy rain on the Birmingham metro area and prompting several flash flood warnings earlier this morning from the National Weather Service. Most of those have expired as of 8 a.m.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO