Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott ready to redeem his team — and himself — after down season

FRISCO — Ezekiel Elliott wasn’t at his best.

You try running on one leg for the majority of the season.

More on that in a bit. For now, let’s focus on the 1,000-yard season that’s still used to define NFL running backs.

When you discuss Elliott, that standard is only part of the story. The Cowboys running back prides himself on being there for teammates no matter how much he’s hurting. He feels a deep sense of obligation to the team. It’s a pact, which leads to this question:

If this was only about his individual health, if you remove the team concept from the equation, would there have been weeks he didn’t take the field in the final two months of last season?

Elliott is puzzled.

“It’s hard for me to picture it just being about me,” he said. “You know what I mean?

“It’s a team sport. It’s kinda hard for me to be like, ‘Hey, if it was just me’ ...

“It’s never just me out there. It’s all of us.”

Elliott did rush for 1,002 yards in 2021. Only six backs had more.

But he had just two games over 100 yards, and none came in the final 12 weeks of the regular season. He failed to scrape together at least 50 yards in nine games over the course of the season.

A partially torn posterior cruciate ligament suffered in Week Four is the culprit. Ask Elliott about the frustration he felt over his individual performance, and he quickly channels his frustration in another area.

The Cowboys once again came up short in the playoffs, losing a wild-card game to San Francisco.

It’s not about him.

“He’s a bulldog,” Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin said. “He just goes.

“People don’t understand. He loves this team and gives everything of himself for this team. The last two years, that’s shown. Think back to 2020. Half of the offense is out and Zeke is still in there carrying the ball 20 times a game.

“There is a lot of love on this team for Zeke. We’re pumped to get him back going in the right direction.”

Elliott giggles — he does that a lot — when asked how he feels.

It took a month or two after the season was done for the knee to feel right, but it does. He’s healthy. The veteran, who turns 27 years old next month, said he’s strong and feels 100 percent.

Fast? Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters the running back was clocked at 22 miles per hour in one practice session last week.

“That might be wind-aided,” Elliott said, laughing. “I think you guys [in the media] have been out there in that wind tunnel.”

Elliott concedes he was hurting last season. But as he points out, it’s football. No player is 100 percent from Week 1 going forward.

When players go through a difficult season, it’s customary to ask what they’ve learned. Elliott is more matter-of-fact than reflective on the topic.

“I mean, shoot, I think I knew I was tough,” Elliott said. “I think I knew I could play through injuries, so … it was definitely tough. But I mean, it’s my job.”

What does toughness mean to Elliott?

“Toughness to me means regardless of circumstance, regardless of what you’re going up against,” he said, “you’re going out there and giving your all.”

That’s what Elliott did. Martin rejects the narrative that the back — who rushed for 1,981 yards the past two seasons after accumulating 2,791 yards the previous two — is in decline.

“I don’t buy into that,” Martin said. “I don’t want to look back, but I think we have to be more consistent as the season goes along.

“I can speak to myself and the O-line, and at the end of last year, I don’t think we played particularly well down the stretch. We’ve got to get back to being that group that sets the tone for this team.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott declares that Elliott remains the best back in the league when healthy. Elliott agrees. Running the football better is a point of emphasis for the offense heading into this season.

If not? Well, Elliott knows his contract is structured in a way where the club could move on after this season.

“I mean, I control what I can control,” he said. “I focus on what’s in the near future. I’m not really worried about what’s going to be going on after next season unless we’re going on tour for winning the Super Bowl.”

Elliott chuckles. Once it dies down, he’s asked if he has something to prove.

“I think every year we’ve got something to prove,” Elliott said.

There he goes again, putting team above individual. What about personally? Does Elliott have something to prove after these past two seasons?

There’s no giggle. No laugh.

“Yeah,” he said.

“Yeah.”