Meta, the parent company of Facebook, will soon open an office and establish a “significant presence” in Durham, according to reporting by WRAL TechWire. The company has not yet released a public statement announcing this move, but several local job openings have been posted online over the past few days. Meta spokesperson Jamila Reeves wrote in an email to WRAL that Meta has “nothing to share regarding any plans in the Research Triangle at this time.”

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO