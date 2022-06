Imagine if Alexis Grove had been able to play four full seasons of varsity softball. Beaverton's recordbook would undoubtedly look a whole lot different if she had. Even after watching her entire sophomore season canceled due to the pandemic, Grove still managed to put together an unbelievable, albeit truncated, prep career for the Beavers. Always a dangerous hitter with more power than her slight frame suggests, as well as an outstanding infielder, this year Grove took her game to new heights both at the plate and in the field.

BEAVERTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO