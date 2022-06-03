ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

What Doris Burke found 'most shocking' about Celtics' Game 1 comeback

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vH4GU_0fzmZ6RJ00

The Golden State Warriors have been at this stage far too many times to have the meltdown they did Friday night.

Steph Curry and Co. led the Boston Celtics by 12 heading into the fourth quarter in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. From there, the Celtics started hitting shot after shot, smacking the Warriors in the final 12 minutes to end up winning 120-108.

Jaylen Brown hit a step-back jumper and 3-pointer in the first two minutes of the frame to give the Celtics life, and after chipping away at the deficit for the first half of the quarter, the floodgates really started to open for Boston as they outscored the hosts 40-16 in the fourth. All the experience and composure the Warriors had seemed to fly out the window, and their incredulity with what was unfolding was palpable.

Veteran NBA broadcaster Doris Burke was on the radio call of the game, and appearing Friday on “The Lowe Post” podcast , she shared what she found most stunning about it.

“That fourth quarter, Jaylen Brown sort of triggering that fourth quarter, it took the complete air out of the building,” Burke said. “A loud, excited, confident crowd, just like the Golden State Warriors – I’m going to say two things – Jaylen Brown triggered it. And the most shocking thing to me, and I think I used it on the radiocast, the Golden State Warriors looked shaken for a few minute stretch of action. For the team that had the finals experience, the game experience by a wide margin, it was the Boston Celtics who responded in the fourth.”

Again, the Warriors are experienced enough to figure out how to stop the bleeding in such a moment. Any way you slice it, the fact that they couldn’t is a bad look.

But that’s in the past now, and the Warriors’ resilience will be tested again Sunday when they try to even the series in Game 2.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
The Spun

Golden State Warriors Veteran Is Out For Game 2

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to even up the NBA Finals in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics tonight. But they'll be without a key veteran who has been struggling to stay healthy. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Game...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Doris Burke
Audacy

Audacy

59K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy