ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Katie Maloney fires back at claims there are ‘sides’ in Tom Schwartz divorce

By Bernie Zilio
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gv4DW_0fzmZ2uP00

Katie Maloney is shutting down claims she and estranged husband Tom Schwartz are forcing their “Vanderpump Rules” castmates to pick “sides” in their split.

“We literally told them there’s no sides to pick,” Maloney, 35, responded on Instagram to what Raquel Leviss told Page Six last weekend , adding, “I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason but tom and I are still friends so whatever.”

Leviss, 27, told us at this year’s Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s World Dog Day that some of her co-stars — namely, Scheana Shay — were feeling divided over Maloney and Schwartz’s divorce .

“I feel like with Tom and Katie, they do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately,” she explained.

“It has [changed the dynamic], yeah. It seems that way, anyway — even though I’m friends with both of them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDkxx_0fzmZ2uP00
Raquel Leviss told Page Six last weekend that Scheana Shay felt particularly torn.
Getty Images

When we asked the beauty queen whether she got that impression more from Maloney or Schwartz, 39, she replied, “Personally, I don’t get that vibe, but Scheana does, so you should ask her.”

Shay, 37, was actually at the event alongside fiancé Brock Davies and their baby girl, Summer Moon; however, the couple did not walk the pink carpet.

A rep for Shay declined to comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s3sFU_0fzmZ2uP00
“I have felt that some people have on their own [picked sides] for whatever reason,” Maloney said.
NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

As for Lisa Vanderpump’s take on the Bubbas’ split, she told us Schwartz was having a particularly “tough” time and admitted she’d “much rather” see him and Maloney stay together.

“Who knows?” she noted. “Maybe the fat lady hasn’t sung yet.”

Maloney filed for divorce in March , one week after she and Schwartz announced their split on Instagram.

The pair began dating in September 2010 and tied the knot in front of Bravo cameras in August 2016. After discovering a marriage license mishap that played out on the show, they jetted off to Las Vegas to get legally married in July 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Nicole Kidman ‘begged’ to wear Miu Miu mini on Vanity Fair cover

Nicole Kidman’s not one to skirt the issue. During a recent chat with “Moulin Rouge” director Baz Luhrmann for Vogue Australia, the Oscar winner revealed what she really thought about modeling that controversial Miu Miu mini on the cover of Vanity Fair’s 2022 Hollywood Issue. “I showed up and they had another outfit for me and I was like, ‘No, no, I like this one! Am I allowed to wear that?’” Kidman, 54, recalled of the pleated bra top and low-slung skirt. “And [the stylist] Katie Grand, who’s just fantastic, was on Zoom, and Katie was like “You’re willing to wear that?!’...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Judge Greg Mathis weighs in on Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Judge Greg Mathis’ verdict on the slap heard ’round the world is in. The “Judge Mathis” star shared his thoughts on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars in a new interview with Page Six. “I think anytime you commit an assault, you commit a crime. And committing an assault, no matter how embarrassing or humiliating, it does not legitimize an assault,” Mathis, 62, told us from a legal standpoint. (Rock never pressed charges over the March 27 incident.) But as a husband, the former Michigan 36th District Court judge admitted he could relate to Smith’s ire over Rock, 57, making a...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Lyssa Marries Girlfriend In Beach Ceremony

Dog The Bounty Hunter‘s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, 34, announced on Instagram that she got married in Hawaii. Lyssa shared gorgeous snapshots from her June 3 wedding ceremony where she said “I do” to her partner Leiana Evensen. Lyssa stunned in a white over-the-shoulder dress, while Leiana wore a white button down shirt and shorts. The couple, who also each wore floral headpieces, eventually stripped down into matching white bikinis to pose for more photos in the water after the ceremony.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Maloney
Person
Lisa Vanderpump
Person
Scheana Shay
Page Six

Sharon Osbourne says Prince Harry ‘must regret’ actions after Queen’s Jubilee

Sharon Osbourne feels “sorry” for the Sussexes. Joining the Fox News coverage of the Queen’s jubilee celebrations alongside Piers Morgan, Osbourne said Prince Harry “must” have some regrets over the way in which he and wife Meghan Markle abruptly quit royal life in 2020. The outspoken former host of “The Talk” said the Queen’s joyful jubilee celebrations served as a moment of reflection for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who started a new life across the pond. “The royal family has always been like a Shakespearean play for me. I have to tell you when I saw them [Harry and Meghan]...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Jack and Kristina Wagner’s Son, Harrison, Dead at 27

Please join us in sending love to GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco) and Kristina Wagner (Felicia) as they mourn the death of their son, Harrison Wagner. The Facebook page Death After Dark first reported the news and according to the LA County case report, the 27-year-old was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles, on June 6, and a cause of death is currently being investigated by the medical examiner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Shay Mitchell reveals baby girl’s name honoring her late grandma

Shay Mitchell revealed her newborn daughter’s name on Sunday — as well as the way her late grandmother inspired the moniker. “Losing the most important person in my life in the same year I welcomed my second daughter has shifted everything for me, but one thing remains steady in my soul. I’m certain they spent time together and that brings me peace and joy,” the “Pretty Little Liars” alum, 35, captioned her infant’s Instagram debut. “We’re so happy you’re here Rome, named after my best friend, my soulmate, my ‘person,’ my Grandma Romaine,” she concluded. In the sweet shot, Mitchell cuddled her little...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pete Davidson and Saint West hit Walmart without Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is showing Saint West the commoner life. The relatable king took Kim Kardashian’s 6-year-old son to Walmart in Woodland Hills, Calif., where they were seen purchasing a big container of cheese puffs among other goodies Saturday, TMZ reported. The outlet claimed Saint wanted to be a regular kid and run around the store aimlessly, but Davidson reminded him that Kardashian would be pretty upset if he lost him. The “Saturday Night Live” alum, 28, and Saint had a busy weekend, as the dynamic duo were seen holding hands as they made their way into the Cheesecake Factory at The Grove in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Page Six

Pregnant Mandy Moore debuts baby bump, reflects on ‘really sick’ first trimester

This is Mandy Moore’s baby bump. The pregnant actress debuted her bare belly in an Instagram Story selfie shared Monday. “I was really sick for my first trimester again but happy to be feeling better so I can move my body,” Moore, 38, captioned a photo in a gingham sports bra and matching leggings. “Can’t wait to get back to Cali and hike in this,” she concluded. The mirror snap came three days after the “Princess Diaries” star told her followers that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting baby No. 2. The couple posted pictures Friday of their 1-year-old son, August, wearing a “Big...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Chrishell Stause, partner G Flip hug ex Jason Oppenheim at MTV Awards

Chrishell Stause and her new partner, G Flip, were seen hugging the “Selling Sunset” star’s ex-boyfriend and boss Jason Oppenheim at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. Stause, 40, and G Flip, 27, smiled gleefully as they both wrapped their arms around Oppenheim, 45, to greet the Oppenheim Group co-founder in a video shared on MTV’s Instagram Sunday night. The former “All My Children” actress appeared to mouth the words, “What’s happening?” as she embraced her former beau. Several fans of the series flooded the comments section of the post with mixed reactions to the friendly reunion. “Still have hope they’ll end...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kanye West and Chaney Jones reportedly break up

Kanye West and his latest muse, Chaney Jones, have broken up, TMZ reported on Tuesday. The couple allegedly called it quits after vacationing to Tokyo together, but the outlet’s sources couldn’t confirm “who broke up with who.” The split came shortly after a source close to West told Page Six that their relationship became “choppy” upon returning home from their Tokyo getaway in May. West, 44, and the Kim Kardashian look-alike, 24, both continue to follow each other on Instagram even though Jones deleted – or archived – all her photos with the rapper. Meanwhile, West has only posted one pic (a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Dave Chappelle and Black Star’s ‘Drink Champs’ episode on ice

Dave Chappelle’s “Drink Champs” episode is on ice after he got cold feet. Chappelle recently recorded an interview for the popular, booze-fueled podcast, but sources tell Page Six exclusively that it is on hold because the comedian thought the timing was not right due to current events. “Drink Champs” had crowed that it landed an interview with Chappelle, 48, as well as his frequent collaborators, hip-hop duo Black Star. The show’s hosts — Queens rapper N.O.R.E. and Miami hip-hop producer DJ EFN — even said they flew via private jet to Chappelle’s hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio, to tape the episode. On May 23, the podcast teased...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

‘Deeply saddened’ Lindsie Chrisley reacts to Todd and Julie’s guilty verdict

Lindsie Chrisley is “deeply saddened” by estranged dad Todd Chrisley and stepmom Julie Chrisley’s guilty verdict in their fraud trial. “I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week,” Lindsie, 32, wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday. “The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole,” she continued. “Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Nick Jonas limps into emergency room after sustaining softball injury

Well, Nick Jonas certainly isn’t rookie of the year. The Jonas Brothers member was several innings into a softball game Sunday when he appeared to be hit in the groin with the ball. Nearly collapsing onto the field, Jonas was dramatically taken to the emergency room in Encino, Calif., by his brother Kevin Jonas in a Land Rover. Nick, 29, could be seen limping so severely he could barely carry his leg. Much to the chagrin of the “Jealous” crooner and his injury, the duo entered the wrong room so Nick once again had to drag his leg to another area — only to...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Marketing manager claims Lisa Rinna’s guilty of ‘concocting’ Kathy Hilton feud

The saga continues.  Marketing manager Patrick Somers claimed that he and Lisa Rinna are responsible for “concocting” the latter’s present feud with Kathy Hilton.  “What was put in front of you was all manufactured in hopes of pushing [Rinna’s] storyline for next season,” Somers alleged in a Monday Instagram video, refuting previous claims that Hilton paid him to go after Rinna on social media.  “It’s not true. Kathy Hilton did not have any involvement,” Somers added, further alleging, “It was strictly me and Lisa Rinna concocting this plan. It just went south really fast and so did our friendship. We’re no longer friends.” But...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kathie Lee Gifford meets newborn grandson Frank in sweet video

Kathie Lee Gifford met her grandson, Frank, nearly one week after the infant’s arrival. The former “Today” show co-host, 68, gazed down at the newborn in a rocking chair while singing “Amazing Grace” in an Instagram video shared Monday. “I finally got to meet sweet little Frankie this weekend and the joy that filled my heart was indescribable!” she captioned the footage with son Cody Gifford and his wife Erika Brown’s baby boy. “I couldn’t help but sing to him, and I think he enjoyed it,” the former “Live” co-host concluded. “Glory be to God! 🤍.” Brown commented on the social media upload, telling...
INSTAGRAM
Page Six

Halle Berry, Mark Wahlberg to film Netflix thriller in NJ this summer

Depending on what exit you get off at on the New Jersey Turnpike, you might catch a glimpse of two mega stars shooting their latest project. Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg are just two of the big Hollywood names making up a star-studded cast in the upcoming film “Our Man From Jersey.” Filming for the Netflix spy thriller is set to kickstart in and around New Jersey this summer, with Jersey City, Bayonne, Kearny and Paterson all set to welcome the stars at some point in July, according to NJ.com. This won’t be the first time Berry joined forces with Netflix. The A-lister...
MOVIES
Page Six

Johnny Depp joins TikTok after Amber Heard trial, thanks fans in first video

He’s coming out of the “Dark Shadows.” Johnny Depp is ready for a comeback, creating a TikTok account following his victory in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star has already racked up nearly 4 million followers on his verified account as of Tuesday morning. He describes himself as an “Occasional Thespian” in his bio. In his first post, Depp, 58, thanked his “treasured, loyal and unwavering” fans for their support. “We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared,” he...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Page Six

Christine Quinn ‘disinvited’ from MTV Awards after calling out Adam Divello

Christine Quinn was “disinvited” from the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted at the last minute following a series of controversial interviews about producers on “Selling Sunset,” Page Six has exclusively learned. “This decision didn’t come from MTV. It came from Netflix/production,” a source tells us. “My guess is that they knew in advance that ‘Selling Sunset’ was going to win, hence why Adam [Divello] was in attendance, and it made it less sticky of a situation to not have Christine present.” However, a separate source disputed that, telling us, “Netflix managed the ticket allotment, not Adam, and Christine was never part of...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mesh gowns and mirrored bras: Shop Megan Fox’s sexy Boohoo collection

Megan Fox, fashion designer. The “Jennifer’s Body” actress teamed up for a second time with fast fashion brand Boohoo to create a collection ideal for a night out or a sexy date with your significant other. Featuring more than 40 styles, the collaboration — which is now available to shop online at boohoo.com — includes sultry styles like a sparkling mesh midi ($75) and a cutout dress ($38) as well as boyfriend jeans ($40), cargo pants ($50) and bright orange suiting separates ($30-$60) for a mix of fun and flirty looks. Sizes range from US 2 to 24, with prices falling between $10...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Page Six

113K+
Followers
13K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy