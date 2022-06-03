ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastic Beach, NY

Teen Charged In Connection To Burglary, Sexual Assault In Mastic Beach

By Michael Mashburn
 4 days ago
Police have caught both teen suspects accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a home burglary in Mastic Beach on April 19. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police have caught a second teen suspect accused of sexually assaulting a Long Island woman during a home burglary.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday, June 3, and charged as an adolescent offender with first-degree burglary, Suffolk County Police said.

He was expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip.

Investigators said he and a 14-year-old boy entered a home in Mastic Beach at around 4 p.m. on April 19 and sexually and physically assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene with cash and property.

The woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 14-year-old suspect was previously arrested for his role in the incident, according to police.

Officer Whose Car Struck, Killed Clifton Woman, 65, Committed No Wrongdoing, Grand Jury Finds

UPDATE: A Clifton police officer wasn't at fault for the death of a 65-year-old pedestrian who was struck as he headed to a call, a state grand jury has found. Officer Garrell Middleton was responding to a radio alert of an attempted carjacking at Clifton Commons with his emergency lights on when he hit his brakes, swerved to avoid a turning vehicle and struck Sook Hee Lee, who was on the sidewalk, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.
WAYNE, NJ
Occupant In Fleeing Vehicle Dies, Two Others Seized In Jersey Shore Crash, Authorities Say

An Asbury Park police pursuit ended with the death of one occupant, the arrests of two others and the hospitalization of a fourth, authorities confirmed Tuesday. Officers responding to gunfire from near Mt. Olive Holy Temple Church on Atkins Avenue in Neptune City around 7:15 p.m. Sunday tried stopping a car that fled the scene, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Woman Charged With Possession Of Heroin, Cocaine In Ware

A woman is facing criminal charges following an alleged drug bust in Western Massachusetts. In Hampshire County, Lori Larzazs-Supczak was stopped by Ware Police at around 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 6, while driving on Webb Court. During the stop, officers discovered that she had an active warrant, police said. A...
WARE, MA
