Teen Charged In Connection To Burglary, Sexual Assault In Mastic Beach

Police have caught both teen suspects accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a home burglary in Mastic Beach on April 19. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police have caught a second teen suspect accused of sexually assaulting a Long Island woman during a home burglary.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday, June 3, and charged as an adolescent offender with first-degree burglary, Suffolk County Police said.

He was expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip.

Investigators said he and a 14-year-old boy entered a home in Mastic Beach at around 4 p.m. on April 19 and sexually and physically assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene with cash and property.

The woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 14-year-old suspect was previously arrested for his role in the incident, according to police.

