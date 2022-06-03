ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commack, NY

15-Year-Old Threatened Violence At Commack School, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
 4 days ago
Commack Middle School Photo Credit: Twitter/Berner Middle School

A 15-year-old Long Island boy is accused of making threats against a school in Commack.

The teen was arrested after he allegedly threatened violence against Commack Middle School during an Instagram Live session Tuesday, May 31, Suffolk County Police said.

He’s now facing charges of making a terrorist threat and aggravated harassment, police said.

The boy is not a student at the school, according to investigators.

It's unclear what connection, if any, the teen has to the school.

His arraignment at Suffolk County Family Court was expected Friday, June 3.

