The battle to win the Big Ten Championship in 2022 begins in the East Division once again, as Michigan and Ohio State top the list of CFB Playoff and title contenders. The Wolverines toppled the Buckeyes in the division last year, but coach Ryan Day's team is Athlon's pick to win the Big Ten in '22 behind quarterback C.J. Stroud and a high-powered offense. Michigan has major holes to fill on defense to get back to the conference title game, but a loaded offense gives coach Jim Harbaugh's team time to rebuild and make another run at Ohio State in late November. Look for Michigan State and Penn State to headline the next tier, while Maryland ranks ahead of Rutgers and Indiana in the East.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO