The Lima City Schools are trying something new and are going out into the community to provide food to students. Monday through Thursday you can find a white van in several locations in the city passing out food. They are hitting areas where the children may not be able to get to the Summer Food Programs at the schools. The food bags are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance here in Lima and the school is distributing them. It has been a slow start with the food truck but they hope it will pick up as more people learn about it.

LIMA, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO