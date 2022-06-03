Ronnie Shoemaker Award Presented To Three Lincoln Students

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. 1986 — The Old Freshman School Building, the large structure encompassing nearly one square block on East Main Street, between Indiana and Detroit streets, has seen a large amount of activity in the last 70 years – from being the Center Ward Elementary School when the east, west and center wards were all located on Main street; a junior high school building; an armory for the National Guard prior to World War II; the site of fever-pitched basketball tournaments in the 1940s and 50s; a freshman high school facility and the school’s Central Administration offices.

