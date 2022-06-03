'Love, Death + Robots' Volume 3 Is All About Humanity's Greed and Self-Destructive Nature

When Star Trek: The Original Series debuted in 1966, show creator Gene Roddenberry saw it as a means of delivering hope for the future, setting a goal for mankind to achieve by example. Mankind had learned from its errors, and disease, poverty and hunger were eliminated in favor of an altruistic universe. Threats to the crew of the Enterprise, and by extension the UN-like Federation, tended to come from outside as human civilization had evolved past inner conflict, and resolved peacefully, by and large. The series' focus was never on spectacle (mostly by design, partially budgetary), but on changing society. Episodes would feature plots that exposed cultural and social issues of the 1960s, challenging views on race, sex, and ongoing political conflicts. The idea of a Prime Directive for Starfleet, one that dictated that Starfleet personnel and spacecraft were not to interfere in the development of a new society, was a direct repudiation of the Vietnam War, a superpower interfering in the development of an Asian society. The arrival of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan changed that.

