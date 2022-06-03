ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Love, Death + Robots' Volume 3 Is All About Humanity's Greed and Self-Destructive Nature

By James White
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Love, Death + Robots.With a brand-new season of stories to tell, Love, Death + Robots once again encapsulates thrilling and sometimes even beautiful stories in animated forms that can take our breath away. While there is no rule that these...

Collider

First 'Tales of the Walking Dead' Images Explore New Parts of the Apocalypse

With the end of the AMC post-apocalyptic series The Walking Dead fast approaching, AMC Studios will be premiering their six-part anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead on August 14. New images have been released that give us a sneak peek at the star-studded cast and what we can expect from the upcoming series.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Pennywise: The Story of IT’ Documentary Trailer Dives into the Making of 1990 TV Film

Over three decades ago, Stephen King's ancient evil entity was manifested from the pages of his iconic 1986 horror novel It. Only four years after the novel's release, ABC aired a two-part television miniseries that would shake horror fans to their cores for generations. Pennywise the dancing clown instantly became a haunted household name, thanks to the vision of the cast and crew of IT. Now, as Pennywise is wont to do, the shape-shifting killer clown has returned once again in a documentary titled Pennywise: The Story of IT which details the making of the miniseries, and BloodyDisgusting has the trailer.
MOVIES
Collider

Surprising Fan Theories About 'Manifest', According to Reddit

191 passengers and crew members boarded Montego Air Flight 828 from Jamaica to New York. Montego Air Flight 828 left the airport on April 7, 2013, only to land in New York on November 8, 2018. The passengers thought they were only gone for only a few hours, but when they landed they learned that their flight was declared missing for over five years.
NETFLIX
Collider

'Rebel Moon': Zack Snyder Shares Make-Up Test Footage During Netflix Geeked Week

While Rebel Moon was not officially featured in Netflix’s Geeked week, director Zack Snyder used his Twitter account to crash the party and show us a make-up test he supervised for the upcoming sci-fi film. Set in an interplanetary colony, Rebel Moon will follow a group of warriors banding together to protect their lands against a mighty army.
MOVIES
Collider

5 Times Different Sitcoms Had the Same Story Arc

There are so many television sitcom series with a seemingly never-ending stream of episode ideas, plot points, and story arcs — it’s a wonder that anyone can ever envision an original idea without dipping into another sitcom’s creative well. The truth is, this happens surprisingly often, intentionally or not.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Love on the Spectrum' and 7 Other Neurodivergent Focused Shows

Netflix hit Love on the Spectrum follows a group of people who exist on the autism spectrum as they attempt to find love and begin their dating journeys in Australia. The show has become an international phenomenon and has led to increased visibility of neurodivergent people across the spectrum. Love On The Spectrum has successfully shared stories that work to destigmatize neurodiversity on TV.
TV SERIES
Collider

Films That Don't Skip a Beat: The 9 Best Movies That Take Place in Real-Time

Movies do a great job at condensing a long period of time down into one easily digestible 90-120 minute experience. It's part of the reason why biopics can tell the story of one person's entire life, and why epic movies can span decades in order to show how things have changed throughout history.
MOVIES
Collider

'Warrior Nun' Season 2 Trailer Shows Ava Leveling Up Against Biblical Threats

Netflix has a lot of popular shows returning in the second half of 2022. One of the shows finally coming back for its second season is Warrior Nun. The series, which is based on the popular comic series by Ben Dunn, left fans on a cliffhanger for the last two years. Now, as part of Netflix's Geeked Week, the streamer has released the first teaser for Season 2, revealing Ava’s battle will continue this winter.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Blasted' Trailer Reveals a Laser Tag Game Gone Wrong

Laser tag is about to go extreme before the month is over. Or at least this is the premise of Blasted, a Norwegian sci-fi action-comedy movie that is based on a real-life UFO event that happened in Hessdalen, Norway. The story follows a group of childhood friends who gather for a game of laser tag, but things take a wild turn when the game is interrupted by an alien invasion. Luckily for them, lasers are the aliens’ weakness, but this doesn’t mean it will be easy to get rid of them.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Under the Banner of Heaven': Are Detectives Jeb Pyre and Bill Taba Real People?

FX on Hulu's Under the Banner of Heaven has completed its run, taking a deep dive into not only the murder behind Utah v. Lafferty but also the struggles of being a Mormon and an officer of the law. The limited series follows detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield), also a member of The Church of Latter-Day Saints, and his partner, Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham), whose heritage comes from the Paiute people. Both of their histories and faiths help contextualize and guide the audience through the extensive Mormon past, from the early days of the religious group until the 1980s, when this series takes place. But did these two men exist and actually hunt down Ron (Sam Worthington) and Dan Lafferty (Wyatt Russell)?
TV SERIES
Collider

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Ranking the Different Universes Based on How Much They Deserve Their Own Movie

We may only be nearing the halfway point of 2022, but it is going to be hard for any movie this year to be as beloved as Everything Everywhere All At Once. Acclaimed by both fans and critics, the film has been praised for its creativity and unique take on nihilistic themes, while also proving to be one of the most hopeful and uplifting movies in recent times.
MOVIES
Collider

The 10 Best, Darkest Coming-of-Age Movies

Coming-of-age films exist to make you feel euphoric, wishful, or nostalgic. Sometimes all at the same time. The genre deals with the very real struggles of adolescence and focuses on a time that is often people's darkest. They always have some roots in reality, and many are even based on true events.
MOVIES
Collider

How 'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan' Paved the Way for More Action

When Star Trek: The Original Series debuted in 1966, show creator Gene Roddenberry saw it as a means of delivering hope for the future, setting a goal for mankind to achieve by example. Mankind had learned from its errors, and disease, poverty and hunger were eliminated in favor of an altruistic universe. Threats to the crew of the Enterprise, and by extension the UN-like Federation, tended to come from outside as human civilization had evolved past inner conflict, and resolved peacefully, by and large. The series' focus was never on spectacle (mostly by design, partially budgetary), but on changing society. Episodes would feature plots that exposed cultural and social issues of the 1960s, challenging views on race, sex, and ongoing political conflicts. The idea of a Prime Directive for Starfleet, one that dictated that Starfleet personnel and spacecraft were not to interfere in the development of a new society, was a direct repudiation of the Vietnam War, a superpower interfering in the development of an Asian society. The arrival of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan changed that.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Ms Marvel' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Disney+ Series.

Marvel Studios has released plenty of new streaming shows on Disney+ in the last year-and-a-half and are not likely to stop anytime soon. One of these shows is none other than Ms. Marvel. What makes this show different from all the other Marvel Disney+ shows is that it features the live-action introduction of Kamala Khan, the first Muslim character to headline a Marvel comic.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Resident Evil' Series Trailer Is Loaded With Undead Horror

As part of the Geeked Week event, Netflix has released a new trailer for Resident Evil, the highly-anticipated live-action series based on the popular video game franchise. Instead of following the main games’ storyline, Netflix's Resident Evil introduces brand-new characters and completely reimagines the zombie outbreak that wiped the Earth.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

The 10 Best One-Man Armies in Cinema

They’re the heroes of the cheesiest and over-the-top 8'0s action movies. They have some of the most quoted one-liners. And they’re the bad guys’ worst nightmare. Cinema’s one-man (and one-woman) armies take on thieves, terrorists, assassins, super villains, minions, and hoards of the undead with infinite ammo and a supernatural knack for wit.
MOVIES
Collider

'Tales of the Walking Dead' Gets Late Summer Release Date

AMC announced the official release date for its latest highly anticipated entry in the ever-expanding universe of The Walking Dead. Tales of the Walking Dead, the anthology spin-off which brings in characters new and old to tell new stories from the beloved post-apocalyptic world, will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on August 14 at 9 p.m. ET. AMC+ will stream the first two episodes on the same night and, starting on August 21, will air episodes a week early on the streamer.
