Boston, MA

Boston Public Radio full show: June 3, 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe began the show by talking with listeners about how they’re handling the political divide in America. Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo spoke about his campaign for Suffolk County district attorney and how he would bring his previous experience as a public defender to the role, if elected. He also discussed...

GBH News Wins Six New England Emmy® Awards

Key multiplatform news initiatives The Big Quit: Why I’m Moving On; Class of COVID; Boston’s Race Into History; and The Curiosity Desk among honorees. Boston (June 6, 2022) - Boston public media producer GBH has been honored with six Boston/New England Emmy® Awards recognizing major GBH News initiatives and the work of individual contributors across the organization. The awards were presented on June 4 by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Boston/New England Chapter. NATAS is dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television, the fostering of creative leadership in the television industry, and the encouragement of excellence in artistic, educational, cultural and technical progress. The wins follow 13 nominations received by GBH in April 2022.
BOSTON, MA
Four things to know about GBH's new meteorologist Dave Epstein

Dave Epstein officially joined GBH News this week through a new partnership that will have him bring weather forecasts to Morning Edition every weekday, as well as weekly discussions about big weather topics like climate change. The Massachusetts-based meteorologist is an author, a college instructor and a member of the American Meteorological Society. Plus he’s an avid horticulturist — or, how he’d rather put it, he likes plants. He founded GrowingWisdom.com, a video blog for home gardeners. Here are four things to know about him.
Why U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins launched a probe into racism allegations in Everett

An investigation is currently underway in Everett by the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts' Office. The probe comes in the wake of protests and demonstrations against racism and discrimination in the city, which led to the resignation of two city officials. Daniel Medwed, GBH News legal analyst and Northeastern University law professor, joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to talk about investigation, and the context of other investigations around the state and country. This transcript has been edited for clarity and length.
EVERETT, MA
GBH News Launches New Multiplatform Series Priced Out: The Fight For Housing in Massachusetts

BOSTON (June 7, 2022) – As the cost of housing in Massachusetts continues to skyrocket, GBH News is launching a new multiplatform series looking at how the housing crisis has moved beyond Boston into communities across the state once considered affordable. Priced Out: The Fight for Housing in Massachusetts will give voice to individuals and families struggling to stay in their homes in East Boston, Lynn, Brockton and Worcester.
BOSTON, MA
Changes in special education leadership rile Boston school parents

Boston parent leaders say they are concerned about the departure of the top person in the special education program, a change that comes following a state audit highlighting the city’s troubled track record educating children with special needs. Nadine Ekstrom, who served as a senior advisor in the Office...
BOSTON, MA
Mass. colleges fall short of goal to expand minority contracting

Mass. colleges fall short of goal to expand minority contracting. Terryl Calloway runs a small, Black-owned graphics and printing firm on Newbury Street in the heart of Boston — a short distance from about a dozen colleges, including Boston University, Simmons University and Emerson College. “We print anything from...
BOSTON, MA
Native American leaders call for Harvard to return human remains

As Harvard University acknowledges its museum collection has held the remains of thousands of Indigenous people for generations, some Native American leaders say the university is acting too slowly to release those remains to tribes for burial. The student newspaper, The Harvard Crimson, reported last week on a leaked draft...
HARVARD, MA
Housing is in short supply. Here’s why that matters.

Finding a place to live near Boston without breaking the bank has long been a challenge, but renters — and even home buyers — often found success by widening their search. Strike out in Medford? Consider moving next door to Malden. Or head south to Quincy. Or maybe west, to Framingham or Natick.
BOSTON, MA

