Boston Public Radio full show: June 3, 2022

Key multiplatform news initiatives The Big Quit: Why I’m Moving On; Class of COVID; Boston’s Race Into History; and The Curiosity Desk among honorees. Boston (June 6, 2022) - Boston public media producer GBH has been honored with six Boston/New England Emmy® Awards recognizing major GBH News initiatives and the work of individual contributors across the organization. The awards were presented on June 4 by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Boston/New England Chapter. NATAS is dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television, the fostering of creative leadership in the television industry, and the encouragement of excellence in artistic, educational, cultural and technical progress. The wins follow 13 nominations received by GBH in April 2022.

