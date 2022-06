Grocery Store Will Be First in Prince George’s County, Thanks to Partnership and Collaboration. COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The University of Maryland and the Terrapin Development Company (TDC) welcome Trader Joe’s to College Park, as the grocer confirms its plans to open its first Prince George’s County location in 2022. University leaders credit TDC, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, Councilmember Dannielle Glaros, Mayor Patrick Wojahn and a partnership with Bozzuto, Willard Retail and JP Morgan for helping bring a store to the university-adjacent, expanding Baltimore Avenue corridor.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO