Charlie Culberson on Rangers' bench Friday

Texas Rangers outfielder Steele Walker is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Walker is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Walker for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Sanchez will catch for left-hander Devin Smeltzer on Sunday and bat second versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays. Ryan Jeffers returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 8.7...
Texas Rangers infielder Andy Ibanez is in the starting lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. The Rangers recalled Ibanez from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. He is starting at third base and batting ninth in the front end of Tuesday's twin bill. Ezequiel Duran is manning second base in Game 1.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. Our models project Pujols for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Ozuna will move to the bench on Sunday with Travis d'Arnaud catching for right-hander Charlie Morton. d'Arnaud will bat fifth versus right-hander Ryan Feltner and the Rockies. numberFire's models project d'Arnaud for...
Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Castro will catch for right-hander Justin Verlander on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and the Mariners. Martin Maldonado moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 7.9 FanDuel points...
Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Garver has taken over as the Twins' everyday designated hitter since returning from the injured list last month, but he's getting a breather for the front end of Tuesday's doubleheader. Corey Seager is in the DH role for Game 1 while Marcus Semien is at shortstop and Ezequiel Duran plays second base. Andy Ibanez, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, is starting on third base and batting ninth. Garver figures to return for Game 2.
Chicago White Sox infielder Jake Burger is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Burger is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough. Our models project Burger for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Buxton will move to the bench on Sunday with Gio Urshela starting at third base. Urshela will bat fourth versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and Toronto. numberFire's models project Urshela for 8.2...
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal will not start in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wily Peralta will take the mound after the Tigers announced Skubal will start tomorrow for weather purposes. Through 22.1 innings this season, Peralta has recorded a 4.12 expected Fielding Independent Pitching rating and a...
Cleveland Guardians infielder/outfielder Richie Palacios is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers. Josh Naylor is replacing Palacios at designated hitter and batting fifth. numberFire’s models project Naylor for 10.5 FanDuel points on Monday, and he has a $3,100 salary....
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Cardinals activated O'Neill from the injured list Tuesday after a three-week stint due to a shoulder injury. He is replacing Juan Yepez in left field and hitting fifth on Tuesday. The Cardinals optioned right-handed reliever Jake Walsh to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding roster move.
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Mullins will move to the bench on Sunday with Ryan McKenna starting in center field. McKenna will bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Plesac and Cleveland. numberFire's models project McKenna for 7.1 FanDuel...
Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Suzuki is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Suzuki for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Harrison is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough. Our models project Harrison for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Los Angeles Angels infielder Tyler Wade is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Wade is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Wade for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.3...
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Dan Vogelbach is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Vogelbach will enter the lineup in the designated hitter role on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Yu Chang returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogelbach for 10.4...
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Brewers starter Eric Lauer. Our models project Nola for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
