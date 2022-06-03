RS Recommends: The Best Keychain Alarms for Personal Safety

Click here to read the full article.

Whether you’re commuting or camping, if you’re looking for a personal safety alarm, all you need is something that can fit on your keychain. With the best keychain alarms in your hand, one movement is all it takes to trigger a loud alarm and LED lights, with the goal of either scaring off an attacker or getting the attention and help from nearby pedestrians and police.

Personal Safety Alarm Buying Guide

The best personal safety alarms, for the most part, are all affordable, and are a small investment that can have a major impact when it comes to safety. Here’s what to consider when searching for the right keychain alarm.

Sound: You want these to get seriously loud, and most of them do — screaming into the upper ranges of 140db, way louder than thunder and more on par with standing next to a police siren. By comparison, a human scream is only about 100db. Not only can this alert anyone in the area who can help, reaching up to a range of up to 1000 feet away, but can also be enough to scare off an assailant on its own. It shouldn’t be too easy to activate though, which could set it off at totally inappropriate times.

Size and Style: This should be small enough to fit in your hand, pocket or bag, and ideally disguised as a car remote, jewelry or something similarly discreet.

Battery Life: With such a small item, batteries can last a while at up to a year or more. But be sure to do a periodic check to make sure they’re still working, otherwise it just becomes a keychain.

Other Uses: Take this in your tent when camping to scare off predatory animals, or give it to an injured or elderly family member in the house to call for help when they need it. A built-in LED light can also be a big benefit, both for finding your way through the dark, and flashing while it beeps to bring more attention. For the models with the pull-out chain, these can even be hooked on a door, ready to blast the alarm if someone opens it.

If you’ll be traveling, be sure the one you want is legal to carry on planes, and in the place you’re headed too. Finally, test these out immediately as soon as you get them to make sure they’ll work in an emergency.

1. Alphahom Care Go Personal Alarm

The Alphahom Care Go brings way more tech connection than many other alarms, syncing with your phone via Bluetooth. This has a lithium polymer battery that can be recharged, and should last up to a year on a single charge alone.

Along with the alarm, it’s a helpful gadget for finding your keys by simply using the app and following the sound. The app works on both iOS and Android, but you may have to mess with the settings to give it permission to use your navigation apps and get it up and running.

2. Taiker Personal Alarm (2-Pack)

Taiker’s alarm reaches up to 140db and can be heard over 600 feet away, according to the brand. This can easily hang off a bag’s strap while remaining discreet. Simply pull the contact pin out and you have an instant ear-piercing sound that’s even louder than an ambulance. Plus, each keychain is fall resistant so they’re built to last.

3. Kosin Safe Sound Personal Alarm

For such a small device (just 7 ounces each), this gets up to an impressive 140db, reaching over 600 feet for a continuous 50 minutes. The small batteries inside last about a year before it’s recommended you replace them, and it’s strong enough to resist being accidentally sat on, as well as being approved for air travel. It comes in a pack of six.

4. She’s Birdie

This one’s loud, lightweight and has a flashing strobe light for added safety. Simply remove the top pin to quickly activate it, the brand even claims that the alarm is as loud as a jet engine 100 feet overhead. It’s travel-safe too, so you can carry it onto planes without issues.

