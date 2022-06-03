ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

RS Recommends: The Best Keychain Alarms for Personal Safety

By Joshua Kanter and Nishka Dhawan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re commuting or camping, if you’re looking for a personal safety alarm, all you need is something that can fit on your keychain. With the best keychain alarms in your hand, one movement is all it takes to trigger a loud alarm and LED lights, with the goal of either scaring off an attacker or getting the attention and help from nearby pedestrians and police.

Personal Safety Alarm Buying Guide

The best personal safety alarms, for the most part, are all affordable, and are a small investment that can have a major impact when it comes to safety. Here’s what to consider when searching for the right keychain alarm.

Sound: You want these to get seriously loud, and most of them do — screaming into the upper ranges of 140db, way louder than thunder and more on par with standing next to a police siren. By comparison, a human scream is only about 100db. Not only can this alert anyone in the area who can help, reaching up to a range of up to 1000 feet away, but can also be enough to scare off an assailant on its own. It shouldn’t be too easy to activate though, which could set it off at totally inappropriate times.

Size and Style: This should be small enough to fit in your hand, pocket or bag, and ideally disguised as a car remote, jewelry or something similarly discreet.

Battery Life: With such a small item, batteries can last a while at up to a year or more. But be sure to do a periodic check to make sure they’re still working, otherwise it just becomes a keychain.

Other Uses: Take this in your tent when camping to scare off predatory animals, or give it to an injured or elderly family member in the house to call for help when they need it. A built-in LED light can also be a big benefit, both for finding your way through the dark, and flashing while it beeps to bring more attention. For the models with the pull-out chain, these can even be hooked on a door, ready to blast the alarm if someone opens it.

If you’ll be traveling, be sure the one you want is legal to carry on planes, and in the place you’re headed too. Finally, test these out immediately as soon as you get them to make sure they’ll work in an emergency.

1. Alphahom Care Go Personal Alarm

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Alphahom Care Go brings way more tech connection than many other alarms, syncing with your phone via Bluetooth. This has a lithium polymer battery that can be recharged, and should last up to a year on a single charge alone.

Along with the alarm, it’s a helpful gadget for finding your keys  by simply using the app and following the sound. The app works on both iOS and Android, but you may have to mess with the settings to give it permission to use your navigation apps and get it up and running.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31CPsI_0fzmWYQr00

Amazon

Buy: Alphahom Care Go Personal Alarm

2. Taiker Personal Alarm (2-Pack)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Taiker’s alarm reaches up to 140db and can be heard over 600 feet away, according to the brand. This can easily hang off a bag’s strap while remaining discreet. Simply pull the contact pin out and you have an instant ear-piercing sound that’s even louder than an ambulance. Plus, each keychain is fall resistant so they’re built to last.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VLsbz_0fzmWYQr00

Amazon

Buy: Taiker Personal Alarm (2-Pack)

3. Kosin Safe Sound Personal Alarm

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

For such a small device (just 7 ounces each), this gets up to an impressive 140db, reaching over 600 feet for a continuous 50 minutes. The small batteries inside last about a year before it’s recommended you replace them, and it’s strong enough to resist being accidentally sat on, as well as being approved for air travel. It comes in a pack of six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YkXVm_0fzmWYQr00

Amazon

Buy: Kosin Safe Sound Personal Alarm

4. She’s Birdie

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

This one’s loud, lightweight and has a flashing strobe light for added safety. Simply remove the top pin to quickly activate it, the brand even claims that the alarm is as loud as a jet engine 100 feet overhead. It’s travel-safe too, so you can carry it onto planes without issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JIlpt_0fzmWYQr00

Amazon

Buy: She’s Birdie More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Beats Just Slashed $150 Off Its Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The list of high-quality noise-cancelling headphones on the market seems to get longer by the minute, but rarely do you see them go on sale. Luckily, both Target and Amazon have discounted the excellent Studio3 wireless headphones for as much as 43% off online. The headphones regularly cost almost $350, but the new promotion saves you up to nearly $150, bringing the price down to just $199.99. Amazon   Buy: Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones $199.99 The...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Red Light Therapy Devices (and How They Work)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret why anti-aging is a billion dollar industry; the concept of aging is frowned upon, as we are a culture that prioritizes youth and beauty above all else. Just take a look at the magazine covers in the supermarket or the sponsored posts that occasionally creep into your Instagram feed. Filters and photoshop may erase even the suggestion of wrinkled skin, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. Just as...
LIFESTYLE
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Get This 4K Laser Projector for $1000 Off (Just in Time for Playoff Sports)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. You’ve already filled out your picks and figured out how to watch the NBA Finals online. Now, all you have to decide is where you’re watching the games — and if you’re going to upgrade your screen at home. The good news: tech brands have marked down their 4K TVs and projectors just in time to stream playoff basketball (and playoff hockey), including this massive sale on Optoma’s CinemaX P2 projector. The company is...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Wireless Car Charger and Mount for 2022

Having a wireless charging pad for your phone is handy no matter where you are, but it's especially helpful when you're driving because it helps minimize distraction. While these chargers aren't entirely wireless -- the charging dock will still need to be plugged into your car's cigarette lighter or USB port -- they are wireless in the sense that matters most: You won't have to constantly plug and unplug the cable charger.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Haney
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: PlayStation 5 Bundles and Deals Are In Stock – If You Know Where to Look

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The PlayStation 5 first made its debut back in November 2020, quickly rising to popularity amongst gamers for its sleek, futuristic design, powerful performance and exclusive games. Its quick rise to popularity amidst the Covid-19 pandemic though meant one thing: the PlayStation 5 was consistently sold out as supply chain issues kept Sony from keeping its supply up with the ever-increasing demand. It’s still hard to get your hands on a PlayStation 5...
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

Peter Navarro Calls Contempt Arrest ‘Terrorism’ in Post-Court Meltdown

Click here to read the full article. Peter Navarro, the former Trump trade adviser who has spoken openly about his plans to overturn the 2020 election, was arrested on Friday on charges of contempt of Congress. The indictment came down on Friday as Navarro has refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee. The committee voted in March to hold Navarro — along with former Trump communications aide Dan Scavino — in contempt for failing to comply with subpoenas. The House of Representatives voted in April to refer the matter to the Justice Department. The two contempt charges filed on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

How Trump’s Team Conned Susan Collins Into Dooming Roe v. Wade

Click here to read the full article. When the Supreme Court’s draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade leaked, Sen. Susan Collins said she was flabbergasted, deeply troubled, even shocked. After all, soon-to-be-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had promised her in 2018 that Roe was a matter of settled law — despite his deeply conservative track record on abortion. Turns out, Collins wasn’t just wrong about Kavanaugh. She was deliberately manipulated by Trump administration officials — and a future Supreme Court Justice — who viewed her as an easy mark. Two former senior Trump White House officials tell Rolling Stone that the pro-choice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Louie Gohmert Whines That Republicans Aren’t Allowed to Lie to the FBI — Which Is a Felony

Click here to read the full article. Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro was indicted Friday on contempt of Congress charges for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) wasted no time hustling over to Newsmax to utter an odd complaint, griping that Republicans “can’t even lie to Congress or lie to an FBI agent or they’re coming after you.” Gohmert claimed Navarro being taken into custody shows that “we have a two-tiered justice system.” “They’re going to bury you,” Gohmert fretted, similar to his past complaints about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters....
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keychain#Personal Alarm#Commuting#Alarms#Rs
Rolling Stone

Jared Kushner Now Under Congressional Investigation for Landing Sketchy Saudi Investment

Click here to read the full article. A $2 billion investment by a Saudi Arabian wealth fund in Jared Kushner’s private equity firm is the subject of an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, according to a letter the committee sent to former President Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser. The New York Times reported the investigation on Thursday. In a letter requesting documents, committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) writes to Kushner that the government wants to know “whether your personal financial interests improperly influenced U.S. foreign policy” during the Trump administration. The letter requests that Kushner...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Returns to Classic Rock Cosplay After Amber Heard Trial, Preps New Album With Jeff Beck

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp is going back to indulging his classic rocker fantasies. After winning in his contentious defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, the musician made a cameo at Jeff Beck’s concert in Gateshead, England, where the guitarist said his new album with Depp would arrive this summer. “I met this guy five years ago and we’ve never stopped laughing since,” Beck said during the concert (via fan shot video shared on YouTube). “We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July.” Beck didn’t give an exact release...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump-Endorsed Senate Candidate Blames Gun Violence on ‘Black People, Frankly’

Click here to read the full article. Blake Masters, whom former President Donald Trump recently endorsed for Senate in Arizona, said during a podcast appearance earlier this year that “Black people, frankly” are responsible for America’s gun violence problem. “We do have a gun violence problem in this country, and it’s gang violence,” Masters said on the “Jeff Oravits Show” on April 11, the Daily Beast reported on Sunday. “It’s people in Chicago, St. Louis shooting each other. Very often, you know, Black people, frankly. And the Democrats don’t want to do anything about that.” Masters — who has peddled the great replacement...
ARIZONA STATE
CNET

Best Wireless Earbuds and Bluetooth Headphones for Making Calls

When buying a pair of headphones, sound and comfort are arguably the most important factors to consider before picking a pair. But with work from home in its prime, a headset for making phone calls has become a key feature to consider. I've created a list of best headphones for...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
Rolling Stone

‘We Need to Make the Lost Lives Matter’: Matthew McConaughey Calls for Gun Responsibility — Not Control — in Open Letter

Click here to read the full article. Two weeks ago, Matthew McConaughey published a lengthy statement on social media following the mass shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead. In a state of frustration, the actor spoke of tragedy and community values without delving deeper into the conversation of gun control legislation and second amendment rights — in fact, he didn’t mention guns at all. Now, in an open letter penned for the Austin American-Statesman, McConaughey is calling for greater gun responsibility (not control) saying: “We need to make the lost lives...
UVALDE, TX
Rolling Stone

No, Kyle Rittenhouse, the Depp-Heard Verdict Shouldn’t Be ‘Fueling’ You

Click here to read the full article. Kyle Rittenhouse is cheering the Depp-Heard verdict on Twitter, saying it’s motivating him to move forward with the various defamation lawsuits he’s been threatening — and fundraising off of — for months. On Friday, he confirmed he’s hired Todd McMurtry, the lawyer already representing Nicholas Sandmann in several defamation cases against major media outlets related to coverage of the Kentucky teen’s 2019 encounter with a Native American protester in Washington. “Johnny Depp trial is just fueling me, you can fight back against the lies in the media, and you should!” Rittenhouse tweeted this week. Other than...
LAW
Rolling Stone

New York Ticket Buyers Know They Get Screwed. Now They’ll Know by How Much

Click here to read the full article. Ticketing companies can’t hide their fees toward the end of a purchase anymore, at least in New York. The state has passed a new bill that will institute two major policies aimed at providing transparency to ticket buyers: Ticket sellers must include fee costs upfront rather than near the end of the buying process, and ticket resellers have to disclose how much they originally paid for the tickets they’re reselling. Also, it will now be illegal to sell tickets that were originally free, and ticketers can’t charge delivery fees on purchases that didn’t require...
ECONOMY
Rolling Stone

Young Thug Denied Bond in Hearing Over Atlanta RICO Case

Click here to read the full article. Young Thug was denied bond on Thursday in connection to gang-related charges and violations of the RICO act. Judge Ural D. Glanville said he had concerns regarding the rapper being a threat to the community and witnesses as well as concerns over him being a flight risk, though Glanville added that the rapper having “significant means” was not held against him. The proceedings were livestreamed. During the hearing, Young Thug’s lawyers argued for their client to be released on bond and considered for house arrest with monitoring, arguing that though he had money, he...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Prosecutors Are Zeroing in on Steve Bannon for Alleged Border Wall Scam

Click here to read the full article. People in Steve Bannon’s “immediate circle” have received subpoenas in recent weeks requesting that they testify before a New York state grand jury about the former Trump adviser’s fundraising for a private border wall, CNN reported Friday. Bannon was charged for the alleged fraud in 2020, only to be pardoned by Trump before the former president left office. Bannon and three others were accused of defrauding donors to the “We Build the Wall” crowdfunding effort, which raked in more than $25 million. Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Pride 2022: 14 LGBTQ-Themed Collaborations We Can Actually Get Behind

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Covid-19 may have cancelled parades and parties for the past two years, but Pride Month, as a summer-long celebration of diversity, acceptance and love, will continue on this year—though not without controversy. Within the past few years, it’s become more socially acceptable for brands to launch “Pride-themed” collaborations and merchandise. But how relevant is Pride merch when the brands that make it often miss the mark? Brands working with the LGBTQ community isn’t...
RETAIL
Rolling Stone

Icona Pop and Charli XCX Still Don’t Care on 10th Anniversary Remix of ‘I Love It’

Click here to read the full article. Icona Pop and Charli XCX have reunited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their inescapable 2012 hit, “I Love It.” Ahead of the song’s official anniversary — June 14 — the Swedish duo and British pop star released “I Love It (I Don’t Care 2022 Re-Edit),” which was remixed by the Swedish producers, Osrin and Ellis. The new version contains all the uproarious energy of the original song while deepening the synths and giving them some much wubbier textures.  “We are so proud of what we have achieved with ‘I Love It’ over these past...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Are the Best Celebrity Booze Brands Actually Worth Sipping

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. These days, it seems like everyone and their famous mother is tossing their star-powered hats into the spirits ring — from vodkas like Sean “Diddy” Combs’ classic Ciroc in the 2000s, to the whiskey trend coming out of the country music scene from the likes of Brad Paisley and Florida Georgia Line, and the recent tequila boom. But with so many releases, it’s hard to tell what’s sleek marketing magic and what’s...
DRINKS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy