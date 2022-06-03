ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

Lebanon house a “total loss” after fire

By Robert Desaulniers
kezi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEBANON, Ore. -- A rural house near Lebanon is a total loss after it suffered major fire damage this morning, the Lebanon Fire District said. Officials say that crews responded to a report of a structure...

www.kezi.com

Comments / 2

lebanonlocalnews.com

Four dogs lost in house fire

Lebanon Fire District responded mid-morning Friday, June 3, to a reported house fire on a busy section of S. Santiam Hwy. Fire crews arrived to find a one and half story home nearly fully engulfed in flames. When the incident commander arrived, he declared the fire a defensive fire attack...
LEBANON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO GO OVER WINCHESTER DAM ON PADDLE BOARD

One woman was taken to the hospital after two women went over the Winchester Dam on a paddle board Monday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the incident took place just before 7:00 p.m. The report said 34-year old Mary Mercer is familiar with floating on the North Umpqua River from the Page Road boat ramp down to the dam. She and 30-year old Alicia Bruner put in and floated down to the dam, where they usually hang out. Due to water levels, Mercer was not able to stop and both women went over the structure.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Man arrested for murder, arson after townhome fire in Bend

A Bend man with a criminal past has been arrested for murder after a man was found dead in his townhome early Tuesday morning. The fire happened just before 2:30 a.m. at Daggett Townhomes in the 2000 block of NE Daggett Lane, a couple blocks northwest of St. Charles Hospital.
BEND, OR
kptv.com

15-year-old injured in deadly TV Highway crash leaves hospital

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - 15-year-old Sky Korbut has a long road to recovery ahead of him. He was one of the teen passengers involved in a deadly crash that killed two Southridge students and left him and three others injured, including a Washington County Deputy. Korbut says he doesn’t remember...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Early morning gunshots lead to arrest in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested early this morning after firing several shots in a residential neighborhood, police said. Police said they received several reports of gunshots just before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Dalton Drive. They said that deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Eugene Police Department responded to the scene and arrested Dylan Holmes, 32.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene trespasser arrested after tip from neighbor

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested early this morning after breaking into a home’s sunroom, Eugene police said. Police said that at about 1 a.m. this morning they received a report from someone on Washington Street that a man was trying to break into their neighbor’s house. Police add that the suspect allegedly gave up on breaking into the house and entered the home’s sunroom, where he started wandering around.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WET ROAD CONTRIBUTES TO SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH

A wet road contributed to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 Saturday afternoon. A report from Oregon State Police said just before 4:15 p.m. an SUV was northbound near the Harvard Avenue exit when the driver lost control on a curve. Heavy rain had been falling throughout the day. The vehicle impacted the dividing barrier between the north and south lanes. The SUV spun and hit the barrier again, coming to rest with the rear of the vehicle against the dividing barrier.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Reckless Endangering in Lane Co., June 7

Monday morning, June 6, just prior to 3:30am, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Eugene Police Department responded to Dalton Dr. in the Santa Clara area after receiving multiple reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, authorities located and detained 32 year old Dylan Holmes. Investigation revealed that Holmes, possibly suffering from mental health issues, fired multiple rounds in the neighborhood. At least one round struck another residence. No injuries were reported. Multiple firearms belonging to Holmes were taken for safekeeping. Holmes was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges of Reckless Endangering, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, and Unlawful Use of a Firearm.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Police investigating human remains found in woods near Lowell; locals speak out

LOWELL, Ore. -- Police are investigating a suspicious death near Lookout Reservoir after human remains were found. The Lane County Sheriff's Office reported that on May 26 a passerby called the sheriff's office to report that they had found what seemed to be human remains in a forested area near West Boundary Road not far from Lookout Reservoir. Police said that when investigators responded they confirmed that the remains were human.
LOWELL, OR
kezi.com

Lost ashes returned to family after two years

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield couple has returned a keychain filled with ashes to its rightful owner. Stacey Nash and Kevin Cargill located the keychain in front of their home on Monday, and posted a photo of it on social media in an attempt to locate its owner. Nash said...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Crash, Lane Co., June 6

Deputies responded to a motorcycle vs. trailer crash in the 93000blk of River Rd. last night shortly after 10:30pm. The driver of the involved vehicle, 55 year old Edward Peters of Eugene, was pronounced deceased on scene. Investigation revealed that a 1999 Honda motorcycle, driven by Peters, was southbound on River Rd. when it struck a travel trailer being backed into a driveway. The driver that was backing the trailer, 51 year old Gary Ries of Eugene, was not injured in the crash. Peters is believed to have been consuming alcohol prior to the crash.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Guy Lee Elementary School visited by medical helicopter

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Students at Guy Lee Elementary School got a visit from a helicopter at about 12:30 p.m. today to learn about medical air lifts and the importance of staying in school. Reach Air Medical Services, from Roseburg, sent a medical helicopter to land at Guy Lee Elementary as...
ROSEBURG, OR

