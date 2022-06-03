Manuel Margot batting third for Rays on Friday

Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Garver has taken over as the Twins' everyday designated hitter since returning from the injured list last month, but he's getting a breather for the front end of Tuesday's doubleheader. Corey Seager is in the DH role for Game 1 while Marcus Semien is at shortstop and Ezequiel Duran plays second base. Andy Ibanez, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, is starting on third base and batting ninth. Garver figures to return for Game 2.
New York Mets infielder J.D. Davis is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Davis will take a break after Pete Alonso was moved to first base and Nick Plummer was named New York's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 70 batted balls this season, Davis has...
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Guillermo Heredia will start and bat eighth after Duvall was taken out of Tuesday's lineup. On 23 batted balls this season, Heredia has recorded a 21.7% barrel rate and a .249 expected weighted on-base average.
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Torres will move to the bench on Tuesday with Giancarlo Stanton returning to the lineup in the designated hitter role. Stanton will bat fourth versus right-hander Cole Sands and the Twins.
Texas Rangers infielder Andy Ibanez is in the starting lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. The Rangers recalled Ibanez from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. He is starting at third base and batting ninth in the front end of Tuesday's twin bill. Ezequiel Duran is manning second base in Game 1.
The NHL has been kind to us this week in Bark Bets, with the Lightning covering their +150 puckline last night. Unfortunately, we have a break in the action on the ice, but the NBA is here to remedy that. Game 3 of the NBA Finals will tip off this...
Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (elbow) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 3 Finals contest against the Boston Celtics. In his Finals' debut this postseason, Payton II registered 24 effective minutes off the bench with an impressive positive 15 +/- mark. Expect the 29-year old to play a similar second unit role against a Boston team allowing 17.2 opposing points off turnovers.
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Smith is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Mets starter Trevor Williams. Our models project Smith for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Cardinals activated O'Neill from the injured list Tuesday after a three-week stint due to a shoulder injury. He is replacing Juan Yepez in left field and hitting fifth on Tuesday. The Cardinals optioned right-handed reliever Jake Walsh to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding roster move.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal will not start in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wily Peralta will take the mound after the Tigers announced Skubal will start tomorrow for weather purposes. Through 22.1 innings this season, Peralta has recorded a 4.12 expected Fielding Independent Pitching rating and a...
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman/designated hitter Dan Vogelbach is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers. The Pirates are holding the lefty-hitting Vogelbach out of the order against the Tigers' southpaw. Michael Chavis is on first base and Bryan Reynolds is at DH for Pittsburgh. Travis Swaggerty is replacing Vogelbach in the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Buxton will move to the bench on Sunday with Gio Urshela starting at third base. Urshela will bat fourth versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and Toronto. numberFire's models project Urshela for 8.2...
Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Calhoun is getting the nod in right field, batting fourth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Calhoun for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 11.0...
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Sanchez will catch for left-hander Devin Smeltzer on Sunday and bat second versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays. Ryan Jeffers returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 8.7...
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Juan Lagares is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lagares will start in right field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Garrett Whitlock and Boston. Jo Adell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lagares for 7.5 FanDuel points...
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Estrada will move to the bench on Tuesday with Brandon Crawford starting at shortstop. Crawford will bat fifth versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.6...
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Crawford will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies. Thairo Estrada moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.6 FanDuel points on...
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Hiura will move to the bench on Tuesday with Hunter Renfroe starting in right field. Renfroe will bat fifth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Renfroe 9.8 FanDuel...
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Hunter Renfroe is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Renfroe will start in right field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Keston Hiura moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Renfroe 9.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Comments / 0