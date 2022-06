When it comes to civic engagement, Hina Naveed stands in a category of her own. The 32-year-old came to this country with her family more than two decades ago so her older sister could receive treatment for a rare brain condition at a children’s hospital in Massachusetts. Her family, originally from Pakistan, came from the United Arab Emirates. They overstayed their visa to continue the medical treatment, which ultimately saved her sister’s life. Naveed went on to become both a registered nurse and an attorney, after witnessing the compassion her sister received, along with the systemic failures in the health care system.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO