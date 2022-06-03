Rangers LHP Martin Perez named American League pitcher of the month for May

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Texas Rangers left-handed pitcher Martin Perez was named the American League pitcher of the month on Friday.

Perez is the first Rangers pitcher to win the award in nearly 10 years, as Matt Harrison won the honor in June 2012. Perez joins Bobby Witt (1990), Kenny Rogers (1995 and 2005), Rick Helling (1998) and Harrison as the only Texas pitchers to win the award in the last 38 seasons.

Perez went 4-0 with a 0.64 ERA in his six starts last month, and the Rangers won each game he pitched. It was the lowest ERA by any A.L. pitcher in a month with 40.0-or-more innings since Minnesota's Johan Santana had a 0.45 ERA in September 2004. It was also the second-lowest ERA in club history behind Yovani Gallardo's 0.54 ERA in June 2015.

Perez currently has the lowest ERA in MLB this season at 1.42. He also ranks among A.L. leaders in opponent batting average (5th, .200), innings (5th, 63.1), and WHIP (7th, 0.93).

