ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kim Kardashian Is Duking It Out In Court Over New 'SKKN' Line With Competing Beauty Brand Over Similar Moniker

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBrys_0fzmVmnw00
mega;@skkn/instagram

The name of Kim Kardashian 's new skin care line is already causing a commotion.

After The Kardashians star, 41, announced the launch of her new skincare line, SKKN , a competing black owned beauty brand named Beauty Concepts, which has a line called SKKN + , has been fighting Kardashian in court for the similar moniker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKTkC_0fzmVmnw00
mega

In legal documents obtained by Radar , Beauty Concepts filed an opposition to the fashion mogul's attempt to trademark the name SKKN By Kim. The New York based company, which runs a spa out of Brooklyn, claimed it would cause confusion in the marketplace to have two competing companies with similar names.

HARD TO GET! SEE WHAT MEGAN FOX TOLD PETE DAVIDSON AFTER HE ASKED HER FOR KIM KARDASHIAN'S NUMBER

According to the legal documents, the opposing company said it “has invested, and continues to invest, substantial resources and a considerable amount of time, effort, and energy in advertising, using, promoting, marketing, and developing public awareness of the SKKN+ mark.”

For her part, Kardashian filed for the trademark for SKKN By Kim in March 2021 requesting permission to sell items like skincare products, lip products and scrunchies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rFmRp_0fzmVmnw00
mega

In July of 2021, Beauty Concepts filed a cease and desist letter against Kardashian's trademark. "Over the course of four years, Beauty Concepts has built a successful woman- and Black-owned small business and brand, established a strong social media presence, and served thousands of customers from its Brooklyn location," the legal document read.

KIM KARDASHIAN'S ALLEGED STALKER 'MADE NUMEROUS THREATS' AGAINST HER & BOYFRIEND PETE DAVIDSON: 'PETE MUST DIE'

The reality star's high powered legal team argued the United States Patent and Trademark Office previously rejected SKNN+’s request to complete because “SKKN” was not registrable enough. The SKIMS founder also claims she filed for the trademark first. The United States Patent and Trademark Office has not ruled on the matter as of yet.

According to the press release via People for the new line, which launches on June 21, the brand was inspired by "Kim's dream to bridge the gap between the world's most renowned dermatological experts and people at home seeking high-performance skincare."

Comments / 6

Related
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable Without Makeup Or Filters In BTS Fitting Video—Are You Sure That’s Her?!

Ten days on, and we are *still* talking about Kim Kardashian and her history-making appearance at the Met Gala on Monday, May 2nd, whereby she wore the late Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gold Jean Louis dress. Yes, *the* dress she wore while singing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. It was such a huge moment, we think we’ll be talking about it all year!
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T Snaps Thirst Traps For Coco Austin On Their Bahamas Vacation

Ice-T is fulfilling his duties as Coco Austin's Instagram husband on their family vacation. As Hollywood Life reports, the couple has been on a trip to the Bahamas with their 6-year-old daughter Chanel, sharing plenty of social media content with their friends and fans, although some of it has raised more eyebrows than intended.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Skims
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Megan Fox
OK! Magazine

'Brazen Hussy!' Royal Insider SLAMS Meghan Markle's 'Promote Meghan Show' Appearance In The Queen’s Jubilee Celebrations

Meghan Markle is back in the U.K., and it's safe to say that a lot of people are not happy she's back in the spotlight again. Of course, Piers Morgan discussed his thoughts on Prince Harry and the former actress, 40, attending various events for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. "They keep preaching this about the environment and the need to save our carbon footprint, and then we discover they got here from California on a private jet — I mean, when they do things like that, I am like, 'Who does this nonsense? Who lets them behave like this and...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Play Pool With “Auntie” Queen Latifah in Adorable Video

Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Kaavia James Union Wade and Queen Latifah are the pool sharks we never knew we needed. On May 24, Kaavia's official Instagram page shared an adorable video of the 3-year-old—daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade—playing pool with the Equalizer actress, writing on the clip, "Never too early to learn to hustle." In the video, Queen Latifah tries to teach Kaavia how to correctly hold her pool stick while aiming at a ball. "Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo," the Instagram post was captioned. "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Slams Tristan For Not Giving Her A Heads Up About Paternity Drama: ‘That’d Be Nice’

An upcoming episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians will explore the drama between Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Tristan Thompson, 31. Khloe appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and elaborated more on how she found out that the NBA star fathered a child with another woman. According to Khloe, her sister Kim Kardashian was filming a scene with her ex Kanye West and their kids when she saw the news online, and then informed Khloe about what was going on.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#New Line#Brooklyn#Mega Skkn#Skkn#Radar#The Skkn Mark
Elle

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Blazer With No Shirt For Dinner With Travis Barker and Kids

On Saturday, June 4, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with her new husband Travis Barker and their blended family for dinner at Nobu and she was dressed to impress. All in black, Kourtney was wearing a large blazer that buttoned over her semi-sheer bralette and a short skirt that was just visible through the buttoned lapels. She accessorized with a small black purse and a pair of sandal heels.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Admits She Would 'Eat Poop Every Single Day' If It Made Her 'Look Younger'

TMI? Kim Kardashian isn't afraid to test out beauty products. "I’ll try anything," the 41-year-old told The New York Times. "If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might."The reality star recently announced her new line SKKN by Kim, which will launch later this month. The first nine products are based off of products she has in her own routine. “I wanted to just stay true to exactly what I use, even if everyone was saying this is overwhelming,” she shared. Though Kardashian's routine may...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Caitlyn Jenner hangs with Kendall after Kourtney Kardashian wedding snub

Blood is thicker than water. Caitlyn Jenner was spotted spending some quality time with her biological daughter, Kendall Jenner, after her former stepdaughter, Kourtney Kardashian, did not invite her to her lavish Italian wedding. The “I Am Cait” alum, 72, and supermodel, 26, were photographed after they grabbed a bite to eat on Saturday at Lucky’s restaurant in Malibu, Calif. They both were seen dressed casually in jeans for the dinner date. A source recently told Page Six that Caitlyn was “shocked” Kardashian, 43, had not invited the former Olympian to her overseas nuptials to Travis Barker on May 22. However, another insider clarified to...
MALIBU, CA
StyleCaster

Kourtney Just Changed Her Last Name After Her Wedding to Travis—Here’s What She’s Going by Now

Click here to read the full article. It’s official. Fans have been on the lookout for if Kourtney Kardashian’s last name will be changed after her marriage to Travis Barker. The Poosh founder confirmed that she will be hyphenating her last name as “Kardashian-Barker” by changing her name on Instagram. Kourtney previously seemed to hint at her name change on Instagram. In an Instagram story after her second, but official, wedding with Travis Barker, Kourtney posted a dessert with the Blink-182 drummer’s last name. The cookie read “Mr. + Mrs. Barker” wrapped around different florals. Close friends of the Kardashian clan,...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

63K+
Followers
1K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy