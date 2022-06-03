Kim Kardashian Is Duking It Out In Court Over New 'SKKN' Line With Competing Beauty Brand Over Similar Moniker

mega;@skkn/instagram

The name of Kim Kardashian 's new skin care line is already causing a commotion.

After The Kardashians star, 41, announced the launch of her new skincare line, SKKN , a competing black owned beauty brand named Beauty Concepts, which has a line called SKKN + , has been fighting Kardashian in court for the similar moniker.

In legal documents obtained by Radar , Beauty Concepts filed an opposition to the fashion mogul's attempt to trademark the name SKKN By Kim. The New York based company, which runs a spa out of Brooklyn, claimed it would cause confusion in the marketplace to have two competing companies with similar names.

According to the legal documents, the opposing company said it “has invested, and continues to invest, substantial resources and a considerable amount of time, effort, and energy in advertising, using, promoting, marketing, and developing public awareness of the SKKN+ mark.”

For her part, Kardashian filed for the trademark for SKKN By Kim in March 2021 requesting permission to sell items like skincare products, lip products and scrunchies.

In July of 2021, Beauty Concepts filed a cease and desist letter against Kardashian's trademark. "Over the course of four years, Beauty Concepts has built a successful woman- and Black-owned small business and brand, established a strong social media presence, and served thousands of customers from its Brooklyn location," the legal document read.

The reality star's high powered legal team argued the United States Patent and Trademark Office previously rejected SKNN+’s request to complete because “SKKN” was not registrable enough. The SKIMS founder also claims she filed for the trademark first. The United States Patent and Trademark Office has not ruled on the matter as of yet.

According to the press release via People for the new line, which launches on June 21, the brand was inspired by "Kim's dream to bridge the gap between the world's most renowned dermatological experts and people at home seeking high-performance skincare."