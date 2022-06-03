ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee Democrat

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs historic state pay raise, vetoes funds for Second Harvest

By James Call, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ffgmi_0fzmViH200

Local lawmakers, lobbyists and labor leaders said the $109 billion state budget Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Thursday is a qualified success for Tallahassee and Leon County.

The celebration over a historic 5.3% across-the-board pay raise for state employees and a new $15 minimum wage for state workers was partly overshadowed Friday morning by the vetoes of $1 million earmarked to the Second Harvest of the Big Bend and a $50,000 appropriation for the Leon Works Expo and Junior Apprenticeship Program.

More: What was cut from Florida's budget? Search Gov. DeSantis' veto list

“That’s kind of crushing. The two things that get vetoes are food and jobs,” said Jeff Sharkey of the Capitol Alliance Group, Leon County’s lobbyist at the state capitol. "There really are no more important issues than food and jobs so that’s disappointing.”

Though the longtime lobbyist was quick to add that the pay raise "is huge" for the region.

The Leon Works Expo connects youth with employment opportunities. It also receives funds from Tallahassee and Leon schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NfO05_0fzmViH200

State Rep. Allison Tant, D-Tallahassee, reviewed DeSantis’ 12-page veto list that totaled more than $3 billion, saw the two local projects that were axed and said “overall Leon County did well."

Tant also found the Second Harvest veto disappointing.

The food bank serves 17 North Florida counties and planned to use the money to buy delivery vans and refrigeration equipment.

“Feeding America is looking to expand Second Harvest’s service area with mobile food pantries into food desert neighborhoods,” said Tant, who had submitted the project request.

The food organization's program was among a list of projects for what are considered "financially constrained" counties. State Sen. Loranne Ausley, D-Tallahassee, pointed out a number of those items did not make it past DeSantis' budget review.

More than a half dozen local projects, however, did get approved along with the pay raise for state workers, so Ausley said overall, “This is a great budget for North Florida."

More on DeSantis' budget: DeSantis budget includes raise for state workers, new emergency operations center

More on state minimum wage: Florida lawmakers consider banning cities, counties from setting local minimum wages

Ausley represents more than 19,000 state employees in Leon and Gadsden counties. The 5.3% pay raise and $15 minimum wage starting July 1 will boost the area's payroll by at least an additional $40 million annually.

That money is in addition to another $12 million in local funding requests, along with $80 million for construction of a new state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

“There’s funding for water projects in both Leon and Gadsden,” said Ausley. “And funding for streetlights in Midway, a police station in Chattahoochee and a maternal health program in Havana.”

Sharkey said the Leon delegation did secure money for the county’s top priority, $400,000 to improve grading around Fred George Sink and capture debris to protect Wakulla Springs.

But he, along with Ausley and Tant said the big prize was the state worker pay raise.  Lawmakers directed an additional $1 billion towards salaries and increase the pay to state workers, first responders, corrections officers and teachers.

Florida has the smallest and least expensive state workforce per 1,000 residents among the states.

Bringing home the bacon: What Leon legislative delegation got into 2022-23 state budget

Leon lawmakers' 2022 session agenda: Work, new jobs, aid to North Florida counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hkIQy_0fzmViH200

According to the Department of Management services, the average pay among Career Services employees is $37,668, while the statewide average is $51,000.

AFSCME, the labor union representing state workers, said it “appreciates” the state recognizes there’s been “years of undervaluing” workers.

“Our members deserve annual raises like this one so that state employment pays living wages and continues to be a sustainable career option for professionals,” said Vicki Hall, president of Florida AFSCME. “Too many workers are leaving for more rewarding employment elsewhere and the state is unable to maintain adequate staffing levels.”

Local projects funded in the 2022 –2023 state budget:

Tallahassee Lighthouse at-risk mentorship program: $250,000

The mentorship program by the nonprofit Omega Lamplighters works with boys in grades 4-12 to decrease gang related activity. It requested the money to purchase laptops and tablets, literacy materials and to pay for workshops and college tours.

Leon County Sheriff Office Behavioral Health Program: $250,000

The LCSO Behavioral Health and Occupational Wellness Program requested the grant to develop a mental health resiliency initiative to assist smaller partner agencies in surrounding counties.

Panhandle Holocaust Education: $300,000

To fund an Outreach Coordinator and assistant to conduct training workshops for panhandle teachers, statutorily mandated to teach Holocaust Education, and to expand programs for the annual Holocaust Education Week.

Fred George Wetland Project: $400,000

The project was Leon County’s top request for the session. The money will be used to regrade five acres wetland to prevent debris from flowing into Fred George Sink on to Wakulla Springs. The project will restore wildlife habitat, rehydrate wetlands, and improve discharge into the Floridan Aquifer and directly benefit the Wakulla Springs.

Tallahassee TEMPO Workforce Training program: $500,000

A Tallahassee initiative that provides scholarships to acquire GEDs, high school diplomas and to attend college or technical and vocational schools.

AMIkids Prevention Program: $750,000

AMIkids provides Gadsden County youth with mental health, substance abuse, mentoring, and vocational training services as a juvenile diversion program.

Gadsden County Emergency Operation Center: $10 million

The Gadsden EOC and Sheriff’s office is currently housed in a 30-year-old building that does not meet hurricane building codes and lacks space to house all agencies needed during an emergency.

James Call is a member of the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jcall@tallahassee.com. Follow on him Twitter: @CallTallahassee

Never miss a story:  Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Gov. Ron DeSantis signs historic state pay raise, vetoes funds for Second Harvest

Comments / 92

Cat-5125
4d ago

So, Oregon raised their min. wage to 15$ and rent tripled. Yet, he vetoed more jobs and food for the below poverty level families. And before everyone comes at me...there are a lot of kids who's parents Rey on food banks. As much as it shouldn't be, it's not the kids fault who needs the food. DeSantis has obviously never gone a single day without something so he probably doesn't understand the needs. Maybe he should go volunteer just 1 day at a foodbank or a soup kitchen and see for himself

Reply(28)
63
Tom
4d ago

I’m guessing the vetoes and raises were very well thought out ….. raises to people who normally wouldn’t vote for him and cuts to people would never vote for him (the poor) or who can’t vote for him (children). DeSantis is the worst kind of politician …… like his patron saint, Trump, transactional.

Reply(4)
67
Kathleen Steele
4d ago

you don't veto bills because you don't like they are doing. people need food banks for food and they are getting a helping hand when every thing is skyrocketing food and gasoline

Reply(5)
25
Related
CBS Miami

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs school-safety changes

TALLAHASSEE - Two weeks after a deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, reignited debates about gun violence and securing schools, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday that will require mental-health "crisis intervention" training for on-campus officers. The measure also will make other school-safety changes, including giving the State Board of Education rulemaking authority over emergency drills. The Legislature formally sent the bill (HB 1421) to DeSantis a day after the May 24 shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two adults dead. DeSantis' office announced the signing Tuesday in a news release without a public appearance. He also...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida fires back in race-related instruction fight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody are fighting an attempt to block a state law and regulations that limit the way race-related issues can be taught in public schools and in workplace training. In a court document filed last week, the lawyers...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Harvest#Vetoes#Vocational Schools#Vocational Training#Politics State#Politics Governor
blackchronicle.com

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs budget, vetoes $3.13 billion | Florida News | Tampa

Photo courtesy Governor’s Press Office” class=”uk-display-block uk-position-relative uk-visible-toggle”>. Pointing to a should extra brace the state in the direction of a doable recession, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued $3.13 billion in vetoes Thursday as he signed a file $109.9 billion funds for the fiscal yr which will begin July 1.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Everything you need to know to vote by mail in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – More Floridians than ever before are voting by mail. In 2020, more than 4.8 million Floridians voted by mail, 2 million more than the number of people who voted in 2018 and in 2016. [TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very real possibility’ as Florida gas prices break...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Annette Taddeo drops Democratic bid for governor to run for Congress

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Democrat from South Florida, is dropping her campaign for the party’s nomination for governor and is now running for Congress. As first reported by CBS Miami, Taddeo will instead challenge Rep. María Elvira Salazar, a Republican who represents the 27th...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

LGBTQ groups ready to fight Florida over Medicaid ban for transgender treatments

TALLAHASSEE — National and state legal and LGBTQ-advocacy groups are preparing to fight a move by Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration to deny Medicaid coverage for treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty-blocking medication for transgender people.Lambda Legal, the National Health Law Program, the Florida Health Justice Project and Southern Legal Counsel issued a statement Friday, a day after the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration announced it would start a rule-making process related to treatment for gender dysphoria.The groups sharply criticized a report that the Agency for Health Care Administration is using as a basis for the expected effort to...
L. Cane

What are the Most Profitable Crops Grown in Florida?

Florida's temperate climate arguably makes it a natural fit for the agriculture industry. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture, Florida is home to 47,400 farms and ranches on around 9.7 million acres of land. Data from the University of Florida indicates that Florida's agriculture and food systems produced nearly $253 billion in sales revenue and more than 2 million jobs in 2018.
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Florida at high risk of straining hospitals, more

1. Much of Florida at high risk of straining hospitals. The latest wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by omicron subvariants of the coronavirus, has surged so much that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people in most of central and southern Florida should mask up while indoors.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 5.30.22

Charlie Crist keeps on winning endorsements, but a tropical storm this early? That's not winning. Kids and teenagers sometimes do stupid things. Most of the time, adults can make the punishment fit the crime. Maybe the kid gets grounded for a week or, in the case of a teen, loses his car privileges. Maybe Mom and Dad decide their child will miss a friend’s birthday party.
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy