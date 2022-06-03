ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intense Workouts Can Impact Your Heart Health More Than You Think

By Andra Picincu
 4 days ago
While there's no doubt that exercise benefits your health, you should still know when to stop. Excessive physical activity might actually harm your...

Jt
4d ago

The guy that wrote the book on running that started the craze back in the 79s dropped dead of a heart attack while running.

wankie
3d ago

I agree with this article. I used to row at a pretty good split, five days a week-transforming myself into a puddle of gelatinous goo after each session. Consequently, I developed pericarditis and was hospitalized for a week. Now I exercise with far less intensity and allow myself longer recovery times. My BP and HR have been golden ever since.

